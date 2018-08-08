Farm Ireland
Thousands expected at Borris ewe sale next week

The Borris Ewe is well known for its hardiness and maternal traits
Catherine Hurley

Borris Ewe Breeders Show & Sale will see ewe breeders around the country flocking to Carlow on Thursday, August 16

Situated in the picturesque town of Borris in south Carlow, which has been home to the annual event for the last 55 years. This year’s show will display the Borris Ewe, a cross between the Cheviot ewe and Suffolk ram at the Borris Mart.

The Borris Ewe is well known for its hardiness and maternal traits, according to the association’s chairman, Maurice O`Donoghue.

“The hardiness comes from the Suffolk breed as well as the mountain characteristics of the cheviot. The high maternal traits are acquired from the Cheviot breed,” said Maurice.

Breeders from the local area will present the pick of their Borris ewes and lambs to the show, which starts at 10.30 sharp.

Hogget and ewe lambs will be offered in groups of 10 and judging will take place prior to Auction.

The Borris ewe sale in full swing.
Last year the hogget ewes sold from €140 to €190, while ewe lambs sold from €70 to €120.

All buyers are advised to arrive early as the ewe lamb sale starts promptly at 10.30am and hoggets at 12.30pm.

Organisers estimate that there will be there will be approximately 1,500 hogget ewes and 600 ewe lambs on offer on the day.

Further information available from Leinster Marts.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




