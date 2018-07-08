'There's tradition at work here' - Hill farmers attempt to secure their future with new brand

"We're technically not allowed to call them organic - a lot of our farmers share commonage with other farmers, so it's not possible to get an official stamp of organic provenance -but to all intents and purposes these lambs are. A lot of our members farming in the mountains are effectively organic in everything but name."

The problem for light lamb farmers in recent years is that there hasn't really been any market for them. Due to their smaller sizes and problems with fat coverage, many were held over until older and killed as hogget.

"Around 12 to 15 years ago there used to be a great market for light lamb in Europe because the Spanish and the Portuguese weren't self-sufficient and they liked smaller animals, so a lot of our light lamb went there. But that changed. Those countries became self-sufficient and on top of that the recession arrived," says Mr Joyce.

"A lot of companies didn't want to trade with Spain and Portugal because there was a risk that they wouldn't get paid at this time. The result of all this is that many light lamb farmers are producing lambs in the hills only to sell them on to other farmers that take them on as older sheep because they didn't have the ability to sell them directly themselves."

Hill farmers frequently don't have the lowland grazing ground needed to finish lambs up to a higher weight.

When lambs come off the mountain and are weaned off their ewes, the farmer has to make a decision: they can either sell them straight off the mountain for whatever they can get or start intensively feeding them to try to get their weight up. A third option is to sell them off as stores.

"Those aren't attractive options if you're farming because they lead to poor returns," says Mr Joyce.

A further challenge for farmers like Mr Joyce is that they are severely limited by geography. Unlike lowland farmers who get into financial difficulty, they can't change focus and try a different kind of farming. Their land isn't suitable for cultivation, and only limited breeds of animals will live there.

"As a farmer who farms the hills, there is no alternative. Normal sheep can't live in these environments so it's about making the best of what you've got. In my case, I'm the third generation farming on my particular farm, and I'm the tenth generation of my family farming sheep in Connemara," says Mr Joyce.

"There have been no female sheep brought into our flock since 1951, when my grandfather took up the location. Those ewe lambs are replaced year on year and there's tradition at work here.

"Bringing new sheep in would be very difficult because they wouldn't have been raised in the hills and be as used to it. That ability evolves over many generations."

In 2017, hill lambs were sold in marts up and down the western seaboard for between €25 and €35 each.

Mr Joyce and the INHFA's ambition is that its members could improve their product, develop new markets and see that figure rise.

"If we could bring that lamb to a certain well-achievable quality, it could go for between €60 and €70. That's potentially massive for us," he says.

"We've sat down with our farmers and agreed that if we are all collectively going to go for this market, then at all times we need to keep a consistently high level of quality and produce correctly-graded lamb.

"We've also gone a little bit further and sat down with the factories and with Bord Bia to see exactly what they want and what the market wants."

With discipline and management, Mr Joyce thinks that his group can get there. They need 20,000 light lambs to fulfil this current deal, while there are an estimated 600,000 hill ewes in the national flock.

"We have light lambs coming from Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Connemara and Mayo, as well as some from south Tipperary and Waterford. We're hoping to scale it up to include as many hill farmers as possible," he says.

"In places like Italy, there's a tradition of smaller lambs going into the food chain, but often those lambs are intensively reared.

"By comparison we have a very good story to tell, and I firmly believe that the farmer has to get more involved in marketing and promoting their products, all the way through the chain to consumers."

Mr Joyce says the group is hoping to bring customers out to see the lambs in the wild.

"That's not just so they can see where the lamb is coming from, but also so that the farmers can find out at first hand exactly what is required by the consumer.

"Both are equally important. It's only 400 lambs a week to start with, but the potential is for much more than that. That's how you create demand."

