The plight of our hill farmers: ‘How far are we going to go with policies that will cleanse the whole countryside?’

Ireland’s hill farmers are a hardy bunch. For generations, they have farmed our most marginal land, battled the worst of the elements our climate delivers… and they are among the most regulated farmers in the country.

They face an uncertain future. Decades of low incomes are seeing many — particularly young people —turn their backs on farming the hills, while the ever-increasing burden of regulation is further eroding many hill farmers’ willingness to battle on.

Spending time in the hills with these farmers is the only way to truly appreciate their challenges and their outlook on the future.

INHFA deputy president Michéal McDonnell farms over 1,000ac of hill land outside Westport in Co Mayo. He says most lowland farmers have little knowledge of the challenges hill farmers face and have faced.

Many of these farmers have already experienced mandatory destocking in the ’90s and are now subject to an effective output quota through the commonage management plans.

“Back in 1998, we had to take 35pc of the breeding ewes off the mountain and they were thrown into a skip in Ballyhaunis meat factory,” he says.

The vast majority of Michéal’s land is designated as a Special Area of Conservation, which places significant restrictions on how he farms his land.

“I tried to build a shed and was refused because of the designation,” he says. “Then the whole cost involved in trying to do anything in a designated area is prohibitive with environmental impact studies etc, required.

“If I wanted to fence a corner of a hill, you can’t do that any more because you have to get an environmental impact assessment and go for planning.

“The NPWS rangers are policing us as farmers now.”

The designations are turning people off farming and leading to increasing abandonment of the hills, Michéal says.

“How far are we going to go with those designations? Any few pound I make, I support the local shop or hardware. I send my children to the local school.

“Are we going to cleanse the whole community? There are people out there that want that. It’s very sad.”

Michéal has about 40ac of “green land” an area he and his father reclaimed over many years with the help of State funding and advice.

“It was improved in order that we could sustain the sheep for the winter and it allows us to have a better store lamb that we can put into a bit of weight,” he says.

Now he fears further restrictions will be placed on these lands.

“This is my livelihood. I’m not going up to Dublin to tell those people that have a vested interest in other stuff how to live their lives and what to do,” he says.

“This is where we have been for generations and what we have done for generations. It’s vitally important that we keep the whole system going — we are part of the ecosystem as well.”

In recent years there has been an increased focus on the environmental status of our uplands, and hill farmers have come in for much criticism, accused of over-grazing and wildfires.

“It’s hard to get your viewpoint across,” says Michéal. “Anything we say as regards biodiversity or about ecosystems is viewed negatively. We are the ones that have kept these areas in such a good state that they want to designate them.

“We have farmed by government policy. We haven’t gone off on a tangent and tried to do something on our own. What the Government has said is the best thing to do, that’s what we have done. Reclaim the land, drain the land… now they’re telling us to block the drains.”

Among the government’s latest policy measures for the uplands is the new ACRES environmental scheme, under which hill farmers can earn up to €10,000 per year.

However, to draw down a significant payment, commonage farmers will need to work together, which is easier said than done, Michéal says.

“The actions of others will have an impact on your payment. It’s going to be a major problem on commonages where you are depending on someone else to work with you.

“Say you have five farmers in a commonage and four take sheep off the hill to improve the biodiversity, then the fifth farmer puts back up more sheep. Are we going to have to police that farmer? How is our payment going to be impacted?

“There are a lot of questions to be answered.”

Communication with hill farmers continues to be a major issue, Michéal says.

“We cannot forget it’s the farmer here that is managing the ecology. It’s OK for someone to come in with their PhD and say there’s a beautiful flower here and there, but I also want to farm.

“Farmers have a bit of pride in their stock. The livestock is our output.

“What value have they put on biodiversity for us? I know the value of what I am producing. I can go to the mart tomorrow with my lambs and make money.

“I can’t make any money on that acre of pristine ecology over there. We need to have a grown-up conversation about it. If you’re driving me out of here, you’re also driving the next generation out.

“We are standing here today where there were 12 families. There is now only one family that is not even living here. How far are we going to go with policies that are going to cleanse the whole countryside?”

‘It’s disrespectful that we were not consulted more about designation, and now our land has been devalued’

The EU’s biodiversity strategy is de-valuing land in the hills, says Vincent O’Malley, whose family has farmed in the Mayo mountains for generations.

The EU plan calls for 10pc of Member States’ land to be ‘strictly protected’, and hill farmers worry this will mean no human interference will be allowed and fear their land will be targeted, given their previous experience with designations.

When I met Vincent, he was working on the removal of rhododendron from lands in the area as part of a government-funded pilot project, and he is also involved in the protection of the pearl mussel in watercourses on his land.

Vincent is living proof that farmers are willing to get involved with environmental protection, but he says improvement is needed in how the schemes are designed to take account of the practicalities of farming.

“I have a real bee in my bonnet over this,” he says. “Consultation with the farmer has never been done correctly. For me, it’s the farmer on the ground who knows what is happening, how to manage his land, what can be done and what is practical.

“When they assessed this land and designated it, we were never given any reason. All they did was send out a map and say it was designated. I find it disrespectful that the landowners were not consulted more, and now our land has been devalued.”

Vincent farms a huge commonage stretching to several thousand acres, along with 70 other shareholders.

He says farmers operating under designations have no idea of how the State wants them to manage their lands.

“There doesn’t seem to be a plan to accompany the designation,” he says.

“They seem to designate land and then walk away from it.”

Public access and double standards when it comes to the policing of farmers and tourists are also major problems, Vincent feels.

“Over the summer, there was an influx of caravans and tents,” he says. “This is a designated area. They seem to be able to do whatever they want — they can set bonfires, barbecues, tramp the ground, and the NPWS rangers don’t seem to have any issue with that.

“Yet if I, as a farmer, did something like that or so much as went out there with a spade to get a box of gravel for the house, I would be in trouble. The same rules don’t seem to apply to everyone.”

Similarly, Vincent claims there is now blatant disregard for his private property and said there are days he could meet 40 people walking on his land without permission.

“In fact, there is a company busing hikers in,” he says. “They’re obviously getting a few pound for that, but they’re using our land to do it. There are people making money on the back of it, hotels and guesthouses.

“They’re all benefiting, but the farmer can go whistle. And there is very little a farmer can do, if you’re on your own. They just walk by you. What do you do? Call the Guards? Sure there’s no coverage, and they’ve no interest anyway”.

When I asked Vincent if he would stop farming the hills if he was paid, his response was blunt: “there’s a ruin of a house on the land. I was offered €750,000 for it once and I refused it. Does that answer your question? There is a connection here beyond money,” he said.

However, he also conceded that others might take the money if offered.

“It takes six men to get sheep in off the hill. I employ men to help me as my children are not hugely interested in farming and can make far more off-farm anyway.

“Going forward, when I move on, I don’t know what is going to happen here. I’d like to come back in 50 years’ time and see if they will still put sheep on the hills.

“I don’t believe there will be sheep up there. There will be no one to gather them. There are very few young lads. It’s a scary thought. You need to know the mountain to gather the sheep.”

‘We have had the NPWS counting sheep on the hills here with helicopters. It was like a scene from Beirut. It’s a farce’

Joe Kane has spent a lifetime farming sheep across three mountains near Renvyle in Connemara, Co Galway. He refuses to call his land commonage.

“The Department call it commonage, but I don’t agree with that term,” he says. “This is unfenced farmland owned by the people here.

“It doesn’t belong to the lad from Dublin 4 that thinks he can tell me how to farm it or go up and hike without permission.”

As with many hill farmers, Joe’s sheep flock was cut by 30pc in 1997, and the introduction of the Commonage Management Plans in later years resulted in further destocking. And then the designations came.

“We have never been compensated,” Joe says. “I describe the designation as a noose around my neck. If I hand over my farm to my son, the first thing I am giving him is that noose around his neck.

“He cannot expand, and if the NPWS feel like tightening that noose, all they do is pull a notch and tighten it more.”

When I ask Joe, after a lifetime of looking at his hills, how he would rate their environmental condition, he says they are “in good shape”.

“In fact, in a few places, it could take extra sheep,” he says. “Some of these mountains are extremely exposed to the westerly wind and are always going to look bare.”

Red tape, Joe says, is a major barrier to young people taking up farming on the hills.

“They can’t come in with their own ideas and farm like we did when we were young,” he says. “We have had the NPWS counting sheep on the hills here with helicopters. It was like a scene from Beirut. It’s a farce, really.

“I wouldn’t encourage any young farmer to take this life on. This is not an easy life.

“I remember one bad weekend on the hills here with the weather. No tri-axle trailer made yet would carry the number of lambs my neighbours and I found dead on the Monday morning.

“This life, you have to be born into it.”