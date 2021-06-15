Farming

Farming

‘The longer we don’t know how to sell wool, the longer others make a killing on it’

Ballinasloe farmer Blátnaid Gallagher is taking matters into her own hands to secure a deal to produce high-end rugs for Galway breeders

Sheer will-power: Blátnaid Gallagher says it&rsquo;s important sheep farmers know how to pack and present their wool to get the best price Expand
Blátnaid's dog with her ewes Expand
Blátnaid sheers one of her pure-bred ewes on her farm in Ballinasloe Expand
Native Galway sheep on Blátnaid Gallagher&rsquo;s farm Expand

Margaret Donnelly

Blátnaid Gallagher doesn’t wait for God or a minister to get something done.She’s the driving force behind securing a deal for the Galway Sheep Breeders Association and Donegal Yarns for multiples of the current wool price.

She credits her 19 years of working in logistics in the Reserve Defence Forces as having “taught her a thing or two”. Not much about sheep’s wool though — that she learned when she inherited over 100 acres in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, from her uncle six years ago.

“I grew up on a farm and my father, Pat McDonnell, is still [beef] farming. But taking over this farm was a different thing,” she says. “My husband, Niall, is a retired stockbroker, so he’s totally new to agriculture. He would hire someone to change a light bulb, but I’d rewire the house if I had the tools.

