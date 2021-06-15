‘The longer we don’t know how to sell wool, the longer others make a killing on it’

Blátnaid Gallagher doesn’t wait for God or a minister to get something done.She’s the driving force behind securing a deal for the Galway Sheep Breeders Association and Donegal Yarns for multiples of the current wool price.

She credits her 19 years of working in logistics in the Reserve Defence Forces as having “taught her a thing or two”. Not much about sheep’s wool though — that she learned when she inherited over 100 acres in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, from her uncle six years ago.

“I grew up on a farm and my father, Pat McDonnell, is still [beef] farming. But taking over this farm was a different thing,” she says. “My husband, Niall, is a retired stockbroker, so he’s totally new to agriculture. He would hire someone to change a light bulb, but I’d rewire the house if I had the tools.

“I had a vision for it that we could create something where people could come and go. My uncle didn’t have children, but the farm has been full of children, second and third cousins coming down from Dublin to spend time with our grandmother.

“I want that for my nieces and nephews too and thought it would be a great project to afford them to have an outdoor playground. They are not that naive that they don’t know where milk comes from, but it’s a different thing to have access to a working farm.

“I didn’t see a future in intensive farming and while the farm is over 100 acres, I have some rented to a neighbour and some in forestry. The rest will be transitioned into official organic production, on which I keep 40 ewes and a flock of geese.”

When Blátnaid took over the farm, it needed work, but had not been farmed intensively.

“Why would I start fertilising it and spraying it now?” she says. “I wasn’t reverting, but continuing what he [her uncle] was doing unofficially. This plan is to have the Galway lamb and white geese for the table officially organic after the two-year transition.”

It was on advice of a neighbouring farmer that Blátnaid started farming with Galway sheep .

“A neighbour told me they will rear themselves and will give you two lambs. They don’t roam into the neighbours, which is great for me as I do my own fencing on the farm, and they are very docile with great white wool.

“Today, I rear 40 pure-bred registered ewes, breeding for the pedigree market, so am breeding for other breeders to come on board.”

The Galway is Ireland’s only native sheep breed and doesn’t refer to the geographical location, but the breed of sheep itself. Yet when it came to selling the wool, Blátnaid hit a wall.

“I didn’t want to see this beautiful wool go to waste,” she says. “I knew the Galway breed was in decline even though it’s a dual-purpose sheep. But there’s a danger if we keep breeding sheep for meat, the wool will just be a by-product — it’s down to 20c/kg as it is. And I thought I could have two incomes from the sheep if I could promote the wool.”

The problem and solution were the centre of a project Blátnaid found herself doing as part of a master’s in Agricultural Innovation in NUIG last year, “when everyone else was cleaning out wardrobes”.

And while she didn’t come up with a solution right away, her focus was on the wool and how to secure a better price for farmers.

“I could not come up with a solution during the course, but at the Galway Sheep Breeders sale last year, I saw the humblest group and I thought, ‘here’s a breed society that has an absolutely fabulous product and the price is on the ground’.

“They were waiting for holy God and the minister to do something and I’m not that type of person. I said we have a product to sell, so we need to find a buyer.”

Blátnaid contacted Donegal Yarns, which sells directly to weavers and knitters in Ireland and internationally from its spinning mill in Kilcar, and persuaded them to take a punt on her idea.

Through the Galway Sheep Breeders’ WhatsApp group, she secured 5,000kg of ‘greasy’ wool or approximately 1,000 fleeces.

That’s a lot of wool.

“Greasy wool is what comes off the sheep and it tends to go to a wool merchant who sells it to China, India, Pakistan or Turkey, where they wash it and sell it back to us in products such as carpets,” Blátnaid says.

“The price farmers receive is on the floor, but if the farmer puts dirty wool in the bags, the merchant has no alternative but to sell it as so. Some farmers don’t clean the wool, they just throw it in, rocks and stones and all. The self-esteem is gone out of the farmers and the merchant is looking into a bag of waste product and we’re treating it as a waste product.

“It does enrage me and other farmers that the price of wool is so low. And the longer we continue to not know how to sell wool, the longer others make a killing on it.”

The deal struck between Donegal Yarns and the Galway Sheep Breeders includes two end buyers, including a New York designer with Irish interests.

Blátnaid is hesitant to divulge too much detail now, but the wool will be used in rugs, which should be available from next year.

Donegal Yarns is paying the farmers 10 times the current market value for the wool, but the end products will be high-end rugs aimed at an affluent ex-pat buyer.

“I’d love to take all the wool, but we have to follow a line of the provenance of the Galway sheep and I don’t want to dilute that,” Blátnaid says. “If someone in New York is spending thousands on a rug made from Galway sheep wool, it has to be Galway sheep wool.

“This is a heritage product and it’s Ireland’s native wool. It has provenance and is from a flock that is 100 years old. On top of that, it’s a farmer-led initiative that will support the rural economy.

“We are not the next Kerry Group of this world, but farmers spend their income locally in their local economy and that has to be a good thing.”

Between now and then, the Galway Sheep Breeders group is busy with its virtual presence.

“We got start-up Leader funding through Galway Rural Development to set up our virtual co-op and that’s where people can go to learn about wool.

“For a farmer who knows everything about a sheep’s carcass, we’d like them to come to the co-op and learn about how to take a fleece off, how to pack it and regain the pride in presenting the best wool.”

The co-op will also allow customers to display their wares in the virtual showroom.

“For us, that is the Irish diaspora — they are in their 30s living in Dubai or Sydney, proud of their heritage and they want to express that through contemporary design in their home with a sustainable product.

“If I can do anything this summer, it’s to get consumers walking into shops asking for Galway sheep wool or Irish wool products. I want them to say: ‘I read about it in the Farming Independent, when can I get it?’

“Then there is a chance this might be a turning stone for the whole sector.”

‘It’s a strong fibre that can be used in different products’

“I love this idea that one of the last true, native Irish sheep breeds’ wool is going to be used in developing a good quality yarn,” says Chris Weiniger, General Manager with Donegal Yarns.

“We’ll do this by marketing and partnering with existing and new customers. I can’t say I’ve sold this wool yet. I haven’t even got the wool.

“Developing new products is not something that happens overnight. It took a number of years working closely with the wool merchants to successfully incorporate Irish wool into some of our collections.

“A company in New York with strong links to Ireland has shown a genuine interest in collaborating with ourselves and the Galway Co-op to develop and create a contemporary lifestyle product.”

Donegal Yarns, which exports 55pc of its yarn to many international brands and design houses that include “Donegal” in their collections, is committed to supporting the local supply chain.

The company sells directly to weavers and knitters on the Irish market and distributes the yarns internationally. All production is carried out in its wool-spinning mill in Kilcar.

“We operate a complete vertical production process, from raw wool through dying, blending, carding and spinning to a finished multi-colour flecked yarn targeted at the weaving, knitting and craft industries,” Weiniger says.

“We do import wool and other natural noble fibres from New Zealand and Australia, and other countries, but we are committed to working to develop Irish wool, which has been a by-product for too long, and we hope we can develop suitable products.

“Irish wool is never going to replace Merino wool. It’s not soft, but is a strong, resilient fibre and can be used in a variety of different products, including upholstery fabrics, carpets, rugs and outer garments.

“This is a small step on the way to our commitment to sustainability and developing circular economies. Sustainability is not just about the environment — it’s about sustaining local economies,” he said.