The dog whisperer - Donie Anderson's sheepdog stars are hard at work on the family farm

"I competed for many years. Nowadays, I prefer to train dogs for clients but I thoroughly enjoy attending shows too. I talk a lot, which probably helps."

Donie has spent most of his life working on the family farm in the Glenasmole Valley near Bohernabreena. With the help of his wife, Angela, he now farms about 120 ewes, all of which have access to the 4,900 acres that form part of the spectacular Wicklow Mountains National Park overlooking his farm.

Four or five farmers have access to this land at any one time and Donie can always keep a close eye on proceedings as a valued member of the Wicklow Uplands Council.

Though situated in the county of Dublin, it is a far cry from the hustle and bustle of the city. "It is isolated up here, especially during the snow, yet we are only nine miles from the GPO," he said.

Donie started taking an interest in sheepdogs while at National School thanks to his uncle Pat who lived nearby. At that time his father, Maurice, farmed a smallholding and worked part-time in Dundrum.

"We had no car so he used to cycle to work every morning after milking."

They always worked horses on the farm, and as a result Donie continues to show a few Irish Draught horses to this day.

"I suppose I was about 10 when I got my first dog. Her name was Tiny. I did my first competition in 1978, by which time I was in my late teens. The late Willie Murphy always gave me great encouragement and I often travelled to competitions with him.

"I had some really good dogs in my time, including some boasting the Pennefather line through the great Willie Hanbidge."

When it comes to training them, Donie believes that every dog has to be treated differently. "My own pups are introduced to sheep as young as 12 weeks old, but I don't believe in starting them too young. The slower ones can often be the best dogs and some can be three years old before they start to work properly. When I am taking on a dog for a client, I will usually chat to them for a while to get an idea of how they treat the dog and how it reacts. You can get a fair idea before you even take it home."

Gender

With regards to gender, Donie prefers to work with bitches, although he does have one young male dog which is only six months old and is already showing much promise.

"With dogs, they will never concentrate if there's a bitch in season at an event. At least with a bitch, you just have to watch her twice a year when she comes in season."

Homebred from a good line of dogs, Jess is definitely the favourite of them all and is the only dog allowed into the house. "She can read your mind for sure. She is now 10 and is still working away, although she has slowed down a bit."

Over the years he made numerous attempts to breed from her to keep her line, but without success. Up to last year, she had only produced one pup which was retained.

"I had just about given up when I decided to take her to a pet blessing in Tallaght. That was some time last October and on January 19 she had a litter of four pups from my own dog at home."

While Donie has no intention of slowing down any time soon, his 10-year-old daughter, Mary, is already set to follow in his footsteps and is doing a bit of training herself with one of the younger dogs.

"She seems to be taking a keen interest which is nice to see," he concluded.

Tomorrow, Donie and Jess of Dodderside Sheepdogs will make an appearance at Virginia Show, with the Victorian Field Day in Enniskerry on September 9 also marked in the diary for the coming weeks.

