The art of sheepdog trialling: ‘No treats! The best reward for a winning dog is showing them you’re happy’

The small farming parish of Kilcoo, Co Down, in the foothills of the Mourne mountains, is no stranger to sporting success.

Last year, its footballers blazed a trail to reach the All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final. They fell just short at Croke Park, but local sheep farmer Peter Morgan and his border collie Mosse have kept the silverware coming.

Last weekend, six-and-a-half year old Mosse and his handler Peter (41) were overall winners at the National Sheep Dog Trials in Fossa, Killarney, Co Kerry, seeing off competition from 149 rivals from across the country.

The golden pair will now captain a 15-member Irish team to the International Sheepdog Trials in Aberystwyth, Wales, next month, competing against England, Scotland and the hosts.

The father-of-one and husband to Bronagh explains how he “got the bug” for the dying art of sheepdog handling.

“We have Scottish black-faced ewes on the Mourne mountains, so we always had farm dogs,” he says. “My uncle did a bit of judging when I was young and I used to go to competitions and watch what he was judging — that’s how I got into it.

“At 19, I started to run in the young handlers and I got through to the International and I won it that year. Then after competing at nationals for around 17 years, I finally made the Irish team for the first time in 2011 and again in 2014, so I was over the moon to be named overall champion this year and the captain.”

Peter Morgan's sheepdog Mosse working the flock. Photo: Seamus Farrelly

Whatsapp Peter Morgan's sheepdog Mosse working the flock. Photo: Seamus Farrelly

Following in his father’s footsteps, his son Peter Óg (13) also won the young handlers title at the nationals last weekend with his dog Tip, a half-brother of Mosse. He too will go forward to compete at Aberystwyth.

“Peter Óg started trialling two years ago. He got placed in his first couple of opens at just 11 years of age, which is some achievement.

“It’s very unique for a handler to achieve such heights at 13, we’re very proud of him surely.”

Asked what sets Mosse apart from his canine contemporaries, Peter credits his breeding, training and diet.

“A lot of people have been very successful in breeding their own line of dogs, and it’s nice if you can take your own pup — it’s some achievement to get to the national level and do well.

“But you could have a situation where maybe 12/13/15 pups in a row don’t have the type of a brain that is needed at national level. Yes, they will make good farm dogs, but it takes that extra-special intelligence to get to national level, and they’re very hard to find.

“Mosse belongs to a good friend of mine, Peter McCrory. I was in the situation of not having my hands on a proper trial dog and he gave me the opportunity, and I was delighted.

“The dog and I have built up a terrific bond these last four years, I really enjoy working with him — he’s very clever, very intelligent; he has what it takes to compete.

“He is in his prime: all dogs will give you their best when they are in around 5/6/7 years old.”

Peter Morgan and Mosse practising their craft. Photo: Seamus Farrelly

Whatsapp Peter Morgan and Mosse practising their craft. Photo: Seamus Farrelly

Peter says it has taken three years to hone Mosse’s skills.

“Everyday work on the farm is a massive help,” he says. “Mosse does a lot of ordinary work and it’s a big help to prepare the dog in real circumstances of sheep breakouts — it’s tremendous for making the dog think for himself, and you’re getting him fully fit.

“When we’re up on the Mourne mountains gathering sheep, that’s real preparation for the big event because you have massive days gathered — the dog can be working a thousand yards from you.

“We have 400 sheep out on the Mournes 11 months of the year; they are just brought home for lambing time so lambing season has become a big part of Mosse’s training.

“But then you do need to go into big, big, flat fields too. That’s where I set up a course and do the fine-tuning and it all comes together.”

He says Mosse is a really pleasant dog to work with.

“If you taught him something today he would remember it tomorrow. He wouldn’t fight against you, he definitely was a fly with a tail. Some dogs can be a bit too keen and it can take far longer to get a point across, but Mosse’s is so easy to handle. When you are doing all the work around the farm, he is the dog you go to first,” says Peter, who has 11 other dogs on his sheep and cattle holding.

“About two to three months before the nationals, he’s on a high-protein diet and I try to give him extra training to keep his fitness up, which is very important because when they are fitter, they will listen to you longer and we work better as a team. If they are unfit they are ignoring you a wee bit.”

A handler could spend four or five months in preparation for a final, but if the course sheep are particularly difficult on the day, it can throw a spanner in the works.

“I got very tricky sheep on the Thursday in Fossa with my younger bitch — you could tell straight away it was a no-go, it was not going to happen,” he says. “The sheep didn’t like to come through the wooden gate, they panicked before it; and in the shedding ring there was sawdust, which made them nervous.

“You just have to take it on the chin. I did get nicer sheep the next day with Mosse and I put all my efforts together to come out on top, so you have to take the rough with the smooth.

“But at nationals you don’t want really good sheep, because all the runs will look the same and they will be harder to judge. When you have tougher sheep you end up with a better team going forward to represent Ireland because it’s the more clever dogs, in their prime, that are able to handle the awkward sheep.”

Peter's son Peter Óg with his dog Tip. Photo: Seamus Farrelly

Whatsapp Peter’s son Peter Óg with his dog Tip. Photo: Seamus Farrelly

Despite Mosse’s great achievement last weekend, Peter says it’s not a good idea to reward him with tasty treats.

“No treats. The best thing for a dog is if you show them that you are happy. The bond is so important, that’s when you’ll get the most out of them.

“Giving him treats afterwards would probably just destroy his diet for the internationals, but I have been very friendly with him the last few days and he deserves that. It’s a hell of an achievement, and getting closer to him is the best gift I can give him.

“Continuing with our normal farming work routine is most important between now and Wales, and to make sure you don’t fall out with the dog because if he feels that he hasn’t pleased me on the farm, he will remember that.

“I’ll keep him sweet and keep the bond and the fitness right, that’s really all I can do and hopefully it will go our way on the day.”

‘We have to keep this unique skill alive because it is a dying trade’

Sheepdog trialling should have a higher profile among the general public, according to well-known national handler Tom O’Sullivan.

Tom, chairman of the 2021 National Sheepdog Trials committee and part of the team representing his country at the International Sheepdog Trials next month, says people don’t realise that high-level competitions in the sport take place throughout the year.

The dairy and sheep farmer from Kilcummin near Killarney, Co Kerry, says: “I don’t think it gets as much publicity as it should.

“I’m 37 now and I’m travelling around Ireland since I was 21 competing, and there are many that have been doing it a lot longer than me.

“People don’t realise these competitions are happening all around Ireland; but it is a huge sport in Wales, England and Scotland.

“It would be great if it got more profile because we have some top handlers here, particularly in Donegal and the west of Ireland.

“We hope that maybe someone who watched the nationals in Fossa will go away and start thinking about competing in sheepdog trials so that we can try to keep this unique skill going and keep it alive because to a certain degree it is a dying trade.”

Tom O'Sullivan with his dogs Glebe Fort Sid and North Hill Tess, competing in the brace class at the Irish National Sheepdog Trials at Fossa, Killarney, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Whatsapp Tom O’Sullivan with his dogs Glebe Fort Sid and North Hill Tess, competing in the brace class at the Irish National Sheepdog Trials at Fossa, Killarney, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan

Reflecting on his early attraction to the sport, he said: “I saw One Man and His Dog on TV years ago and I was instantly drawn to it.

“And when I was very young there was a guy shearing our sheep and he saw five or six of us running around after them and he was laughing. He advised us to get a dog, and so we bought one from him.

“That dog happened to bond with me only, I put a lot of time into him and took great pride in knowing he’d only work for me.

“After college I really started to get interested in the breeding lines. I went to the world trials in Tullamore in 2005, I had a registered dog at the time.

“From there, I started going to more trials and I trained up my dog. I got tips from people, I watched videos from the International Sheepdog Society and I read some books. Then I started trialling myself and it went from there, I got the bug.”

While searching for his ideal companion, the aspiring handler spotted an ad in the paper for 10 pups belonging to a national sheepdog champion.

“The pups were of national champion Dunedin Gem, owned by John Brennan. We drove to Midleton and I picked a female called Jan, I never looked back — she was my first trial dog.

“In 2008 Jan had got me my first place on the Irish team and again in 2011.”

While Tom has had many trial dogs between 2011 and 2019, he says none were really to the standard of Jan – until now.

“I’m lucky to have a very good dog in North Hill Tess — she has won a lot for me over the last few years. She got on the team in 2019 and again this year.”

When competing, Tom admits a bit of luck is needed too.

"You need a good sense of being able to read sheep. You have to work out what way they are going to go next by watching them and their leaders.

“There is a bit of a trick to it and there are lots of factors that can ruin a run very quickly — weather for example. But you have to persevere.

“Some dogs stand out, just like rams or bulls or cows do — it’s part of nature that some animals just tend to be a little bit better than others. It’s up to the handler to take full advantage of that.

“At a very young age a dog shows a natural instinct to hunt sheep or hens or cattle, whatever they see moving really — they latch onto them and turn on their hunting instinct. They’re very closely related to the wolf, it’s that pack instinct.”

After his trial in Fossa, spectators asked Tom how he performed so well in such blustery, wet conditions. "Honestly I didn’t even notice it — that’s the adrenaline of being out there trying to do your best.

“It’s the same as a football player or soccer player: when they are out in the final, it’s do or die in those situations.”

Top tips on how to get the best out of your sheepdog

Building the bond between farmer and dog is the key starting point to getting the best out of your canine, according to champion sheepdog handlers Peter Morgan and Tom O’Sullivan.

The Ireland team-mates have five nuggets of advice.

1. “A farmer will progress their dog’s ability much quicker if they’ve a lovely bond with them,” says Peter. “The dog will catch on and want to please you.” Tom says “socialising” a pup is vital. “Take them everywhere with you, get them used to strange noises, strange places, that’s how you build the bond.”

2. Tom points to early training. “A border collie has a high herding instinct. When young, take them to a field with quiet sheep used to dogs. The dog will run around them in circles.

“Use commands: left is ‘come by’, to the right is ‘away’, plus a stop, stand and walk-on command. Then it’s repetition and developing tones for each command.”

3. Peter urges farmers to seek advice. “If you’re training a dog the wrong way, it’s three times harder to rectify. It’s crucial to get advice from another handler. There are lots of courses too.”

4. Fitness is key, says Tom. “You need your dog fit and alert, otherwise their head is not working at 100pc. If your dog is panting after two minutes, they won’t hear your commands.”

5. Always try to purchase a registered border collie pup from good working parents, says Tom. “A registered pup costs €800 to €1,000, you must be willing to take a chance that they’ll turn out.”

Having a proper farm dog makes the job enjoyable every day, says Peter. “You won’t have to torture your family to stand in a gap — it puts shepherding into proper perspective, the way it should be done.”