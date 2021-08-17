Farming

The art of sheepdog trialling: ‘No treats! The best reward for a winning dog is showing them you’re happy’

New national champion Peter Morgan reveals how he hones his dog Mosse’s talents on the farm in the Mourne Mountains

National champion Peter Morgan with his sheepdog Mosse. Photo: Seamus Farrelly Expand
Peter Morgan's sheepdog Mosse working the flock. Photo: Seamus Farrelly Expand
Peter Morgan and Mosse practising their craft. Photo: Seamus Farrelly Expand
Peter&rsquo;s son Peter Óg with his dog Tip. Photo: Seamus Farrelly Expand
Tom O&rsquo;Sullivan with his dogs Glebe Fort Sid and North Hill Tess, competing in the brace class at the Irish National Sheepdog Trials at Fossa, Killarney, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O&rsquo;Sullivan Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

The small farming parish of Kilcoo, Co Down, in the foothills of the Mourne mountains, is no stranger to sporting success.

Last year, its footballers blazed a trail to reach the All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final. They fell just short at Croke Park, but local sheep farmer Peter Morgan and his border collie Mosse have kept the silverware coming.

Last weekend, six-and-a-half year old Mosse and his handler Peter (41) were overall winners at the National Sheep Dog Trials in Fossa, Killarney, Co Kerry, seeing off competition from 149 rivals from across the country.

