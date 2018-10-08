Farm Ireland
Monday 8 October 2018

Texels top the prices at multi-breed sale

Tom Brazil, of Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford with Kenneth Brazil’s Texel rams at the multi-breed sale
Tom Brazil, of Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford with Kenneth Brazil’s Texel rams at the multi-breed sale

There was a very quiet trade for pedigree rams at the end-of-season multi-breed sale at Central Auctions Mart at Roscrea over the weekend.

Breeders travelled from 13 counties, making up the entry of almost 90 rams  and a small numberof hoggets on offer at the evening sale. The entry comprised Texel, Suffolk, Charollais and Belclare, with the Charollais the most prominent.

Being an end-of-season sale, the general quality of the stock on offer fell short of the earlier shows and sales.

Overall trade was disappointing, with the scarcity of buyers being reflected in some lots failing to get an opening bid before leaving the sale ring.

But commercial breeders looking for a decent pedigree ram had an opportunity to get good value for their money.

The Texels, with which the sale opened under the hammer of auctioneer David O’Connor,  topped the overall trade with the highest price of the evening and were the breed with the strongest clearance.

Sarah O'Neill, of Camolin, Co Wexford with her Suffolk rams at the multi-breed sale in Roscrea
Sarah O'Neill, of Camolin, Co Wexford with her Suffolk rams at the multi-breed sale in Roscrea

Two rams from the flock of Tom Pollard, of Grawn, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co Tipperary put through the ring in the opening minutes of the sale topped the trade for the breed.

The first lot into the ring was a double three-star ram, which sold for €570.

A five- and three-star for Terminal and Replacement respectively became the breed and overall price topper for the evening when the hammer fell to set him on his way to a new home at €580.

Third highest price was €470 for a four- and three-star ram from the flock of well-known breeders Arthur and Patrick O’Keeffe, of Annakiska House, Mallow, Co Cork.

Kenneth Brazil, of Toureen, Bally-macarbry, Co Waterford received €440 for a double five-star ram and €400 for a ram with double four stars for Terminal and Replacement indexes.The breed had an average price of €392 for a clearance of 50pc.

Dean Buckley with the Charollais rams from Pamela Deane's flock, Kilbarry, Co Cork
Dean Buckley with the Charollais rams from Pamela Deane's flock, Kilbarry, Co Cork

