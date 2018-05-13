Tagging bombshell will push some farmers over the edge

Parachuting mandatory electronic tagging of factory lambs on top of farmers without first consulting them is a text book way of how not to bring about changes in sheep farming.

Parachuting mandatory electronic tagging of factory lambs on top of farmers without first consulting them is a text book way of how not to bring about changes in sheep farming.

The bombshell dropped by the Minister for Agriculture is not going to go down well with burnt out sheep farmers who will view it as yet another cost and another layer of bureaucracy.

To put it in perspective, my tag costs will increase from €300 for the tip tags to over €2000 for the electronic tags. That's an extra €1,700 for a tag that will remain in the lambs' ears for less than 12 hours. A scheme to get farmers involved in protecting and improving the sheep industry in Ireland should have been implemented alongside an increase in the sheep welfare payment to €50 per head.

This tagging plan is in line with our European colleagues who also have to apparently bring in EID tagging of all sheep. But the proposed once-off 'support' of €50 to buy tags is insulting to farmers. I initially thought that this was a joke.