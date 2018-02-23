Synchronised lambing season ensures we have no labour issues

Three weeks from today we will be in the middle of our busiest week of lambing at Lyons farm.

This year I expect things will be a little more hectic than recent years.

We have a large percentage of animals in the flock lambing for the first time, either as hoggets or ewe lambs. This results from the recent change in breed structure within the flock. Additionally we have conception rates to the synchronised oestrus of 90pc and 70 pc respectively in the ewe and ewe lamb flocks, which puts extra pressure on the system for a few days.

We are in the lucky situation in Lyons of not having any labour issues. We have dozens of students every year who volunteer to assist with the lambing work.