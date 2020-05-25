SuperValu sales of Irish lamb set to reach €16.5 million

SuperValu forecasts sales of €16.5 million in Irish Lamb in its stores across Ireland this year, as consumer demand for new season fresh Irish lamb surges.

All of SuperValu’s lamb is 100 per cent Irish-born and bred and sourced from Bord Bia quality-assured farmers. The rise in demand for lamb comes as increasingly, consumers turn to homecooked meals.

One of SuperValu’s lamb suppliers is Willie Fox, a fourth-generation lamb farmer based in Co. Westmeath. Willie, who has been farming for over 60 years, runs his farm with the help of his nephew Hugh and Willie’s wife Ann and his mother Maura. Based in Glasson village outside Athlone in Co. Westmeath, the mixed grazing farm includes over 250 breeding ewes.

The Fox family have been supplying SuperValu for 30 years now.

Hugh Fox said: “Our partnership with SuperValu has evolved over the years and has allowed us to invest in our flock and in the farm to ensure that our practices are as sustainable as possible. We use traditional techniques, which have been passed on for generations, as well as the latest advanced techniques.”



He added: “Consumer tastes and preferences have changed over time with people becoming more health conscious. We have worked with SuperValu to understand these market trends more so we can produce the right product for the consumer. Lamb is rich source of high-quality protein and many vitamins and minerals, making it an excellent component of a healthy diet.”

Martin Kelleher, Managing Director of SuperValu said: “As the number one supporter of the Irish agri-food industry, SuperValu partners with thousands of local suppliers across the country to ensure a secure food supply for our customers. During these uncertain times, we are delighted to continue to work with local suppliers like the Foxes to deliver high-quality meat to our customers. All SuperValu branded meat is 100% Bord Bia approved, meaning our customers can be confident they are buying the best in Irish meat, while also supporting local Irish suppliers like Willie and Hugh.”

