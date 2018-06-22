Sudden surge in grass growth brought its own problems

It has been a busy past month with many jobs for doing and even more so with the welcome sunshine and heat.

This recent spell of good weather has allowed me to try and get on top of jobs. All the lambs have been treated with a pour-on against blowfly strike, some spraying of weeds, dosing, shearing, topping, fencing, silage, reseeding and the list goes on.

There is no lack of work when the weather suits and of course there are many jobs that cannot be done if the weather doesn't suit. The silage was mown in dry and sunny conditions and was left to wilt for nearly two days. I wanted to get the silage a bit drier than last year to aid with palatability and perhaps it will help keep bedding drier. I found last year that there was more waste on the wetter bales and I also wanted to avoid this. The number of bales is back on last year but some of this is due to the drier feed but also the poor weather this spring. I could have left it grow a bit more but the quality would have suffered.

I plan to take a second cut of silage off some of the ground to ensure I have enough next winter. The after-grass will be kept for Mule and Lanark ewe lambs at weaning time. The reseeded ground is starting to come with Typhon starting to show its head. It should be ready for grazing to coincide with weaning in early July and I hope to fatten the wether lambs off this with an aim of a 20-21kg carcass.