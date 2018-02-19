Study predicts Brexit could halve Scotland’s sheep flock

Researchers at Scotland’s Rural College have analysed the potential economic impact of three possible post-Brexit trade scenarios.

The first is a free trade agreement with the EU where both the UK and EU retain tariff and quota free access to each other’s markets and the UK maintains EU tariffs to the rest of the world.

The other options analysed were default World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariff regimes with most favoured nation tariffs on imports and exports or unilateral trade liberalisation where there no tariffs on imports but WTO tariffs on exports.