Store lambs off hills hit 10-year high

The strongest prices for a decade are being reported for store lambs off the hills, with producers netting a €20-25/hd premium this year on the back of phenomenal farmer demand.

A combination of local and international factors is fuelling the boom in sheep prices. A significant reduction in New Zealand lamb imports into Europe, and a sense that store lambs offer a safer haven for drystock farmers’ money, have pushed the trade this autumn.

Hill farmers report that store lambs from hill flocks are freely making €2.10-2.20/kg this year, with up to €2.30-2.35/kg being paid for quality lots – and even to €2.50/kg in exceptional cases.

“This is the first time in nine or 10 years that we had a trade like this,” said Connemara farmer Brendan Joyce, an INHFA representative.

“The trade is offering farmers a real alternative this year. Lads need every ounce of the price, because there were years there when we were just getting €1.50/kg.”

He said the trade was clearly being driven by stronger demand for store lambs from traditional sheep finishers, and an increasing number of beef men who are buying fewer store cattle this year because of the high prices.

Well-known Roscommon sheep farmer John Brooks said the lively demand for hill stores has been mirrored by an exceptional trade for lowland stores.

Although prices have come back a touch over the last 10 days, they are holding at very high levels, with €2.60-2.80/kg fairly freely available.

“As they say, when you’re hot you’re hot, and when you’re not you’re not, and the store lamb trade is certainly hot this year,” Mr Brooks said.

He feels the trade has been helped by demand from Northern Ireland, where Covid-19 supports to farmers and small businesses are providing cheap loans of up to £50,000.

Stronger lamb prices this autumn are being attributed to a significant fall-off in New Zealand exports into Europe.

Exports of New Zealand lamb to China have increased by 24pc for the year to date, as the Far East giant attempts to make up its protein shortfall due to the African Swine Fever (ASF) epidemic, which has resulted in the culling of around half of China’s 30m sow herd, with a consequent collapse in pork production.

The AHDB estimates that Kiwi lamb exports to Britain are back 3pc this year.

