Store lamb finishers enjoy €20-25/head windfall

This means that close to €130/hd is being paid for finished lambs.

An all-in lamb price of €5.60/kg was returned this week, with factories paying up to 23kg.

Margins of €20/lamb and over have been reported in recent weeks as farmers reap the rewards of the latest hike in processor quotes.

Industry sources point out that the bulk of the lambs purchased by finishers as 36-38kg stores were bought for €85-90/hd.

Allowing for the cost of meal, this is leaving store lamb buyers with a margin of €20-25/hd.

A lot of store lambs were bought last autumn by cattle men who were reluctant to invest in heavy cattle due to the depressed state of the beef market.

These farmers have now made a decent return on their lamb investment, according to Roscommon sheep farmer John Brooks.

"Cattle farmers who were putting lambs onto ground that wasn't grazed by sheep last year probably stood to make most from store lambs, because the lambs thrive really well on this type of ground," explained Mr Brooks.

"These lambs wouldn't need much meal to finish them."

INHFA's Brendan Joyce said it was good that store lamb buyers made a decent return this year as it means that they will be there for stock again this autumn.

"If you get reasonable prices in the spring, you'd hope that it would encourage these men to come back later in the year for stores again," he said, adding that store lamb prices were up across the board last autumn, with Connemara hill lambs €10/hd dearer at around €40/hd.

Maura Quigley of Roscommon Mart said there is a lively trade and strong competition for lamb in the sales rings, with €120-125/hd being paid for lambs of 48-49kg.

Strong margins have also been reported on cast ewes kept over the winter. These are said to have left buyers up to €30/hd.

Indo Farming