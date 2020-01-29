Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

Store lamb finishers enjoy €20-25/head windfall

Photo: Brian Farrell
Photo: Brian Farrell
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Finishers of store lambs are enjoying their best season for a number of years thanks to the recent lift in factory prices.

Margins of €20/lamb and over have been reported in recent weeks as farmers reap the rewards of the latest hike in processor quotes.

An all-in lamb price of €5.60/kg was returned this week, with factories paying up to 23kg.

This means that close to €130/hd is being paid for finished lambs.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Industry sources point out that the bulk of the lambs purchased by finishers as 36-38kg stores were bought for €85-90/hd.

Allowing for the cost of meal, this is leaving store lamb buyers with a margin of €20-25/hd.

A lot of store lambs were bought last autumn by cattle men who were reluctant to invest in heavy cattle due to the depressed state of the beef market.

These farmers have now made a decent return on their lamb investment, according to Roscommon sheep farmer John Brooks.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"Cattle farmers who were putting lambs onto ground that wasn't grazed by sheep last year probably stood to make most from store lambs, because the lambs thrive really well on this type of ground," explained Mr Brooks.

"These lambs wouldn't need much meal to finish them."

INHFA's Brendan Joyce said it was good that store lamb buyers made a decent return this year as it means that they will be there for stock again this autumn.

"If you get reasonable prices in the spring, you'd hope that it would encourage these men to come back later in the year for stores again," he said, adding that store lamb prices were up across the board last autumn, with Connemara hill lambs €10/hd dearer at around €40/hd.

Maura Quigley of Roscommon Mart said there is a lively trade and strong competition for lamb in the sales rings, with €120-125/hd being paid for lambs of 48-49kg.

Strong margins have also been reported on cast ewes kept over the winter. These are said to have left buyers up to €30/hd.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Sheep

File photo

Factories: All rosy in the garden as prices scorch upwards
Stock Image

Tommy Boland: Mild Christmas allowed us to get some ewes back to grass
Hardy ewes: Sheep pictured in the winter sunshine in Elphin, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Positive vibes continue as quotes top €5.30/kg

Dog attacks leave farmers on the brink
Around two-and-a-half million ewes will be lambing on 30,000 farms over the coming weeks

Sheep farmers in line for a bumper crop of lambs this spring
John Fagan

John Fagan: 2020 should be payback time for sheep farmers
Photo Brian Farrell

Perfect chance for sheep sector to have its day in the sun


Top Stories

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: Farmers are spooked because they don't know who or...
Own voice: Saoirse McHugh clashes with Green Party. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ryan defends Green Dáil hopeful who opposes the carbon tax
Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey

IFA grassroots to get a stronger voice on policy
Between the jigs and the reels: Champion traditional musician Ned Kelly on the family farm in Millbrook, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

'There are times of the year when you'd be going out the road and meet yourself...
Green fields: A view of farming country in the Waikato region which is at the heart of the New Zealand dairy industry

Henry Walsh: The honeymoon is well and truly over for Kiwi dairy farmers
Photo Brian Farrell

Factory trade stuck in neutral - but supplies are tightening
The Charity Air Ambulance with crew

Farmers to fight for Air Ambulance