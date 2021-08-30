‘Star rating system for rams isn’t fit for purpose’, says leading Suffolk breeder

Pat Rossiter with his Suffolk sheep on his farm near Wellingtonbridge, Co Wexford. Pictures: Patrick Browne

Veteran breeder Pat Rossiter is calling for a major revamp of the system of awarding stars to rams.

“There simply isn’t enough accurate data available on them in this country to produce the reliable results that a breeder could depend upon,” says the Co Wexford man, who says he has often disagreed with ICBF (who compile the ratings) on stars.

“The difference is that there is a level of traceability in the cattle, but in the sheep, as far as I can see, there are very few records to go on.

Expand Close Pat Rossiter's Suffolks / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pat Rossiter's Suffolks

“I could buy a ram from the top 3pc of the flock in Britain and they’d have him on three stars after coming in, but guaranteed the following year he’d be down to two stars.

“There is no information coming in from the commercial breeders, and they represent 90pc of the market we are producing the rams for.

“Buying a five-star ram, some people think he is the tops and what can be wrong with him if he has five stars. But I have seen one-star rams that are twice as good as some with five stars.

Expand Close Pat with his son Patrick / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pat with his son Patrick

“Breeders need to look at what they are buying because I think it means more than all the stars.”

Sheep Ireland, though, strongly recommends rams with high star ratings, and all rams accepted into their annual elite sale must have five stars on either their terminal or replacement index.

They advise breeders that the stars are “an indication as to how that ram will perform in your flock”.

Expand Close Pat's Suffolk sheep / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pat's Suffolk sheep

Teagasc expert Dr Nóirín McHugh says: “Rather than relying on physical appearance alone, the genetic index of a particular ram enables farmers to see the expected performance benefits in the ram’s progeny.

“Genetic indexes, however, are only as good as the information used to calculate them… the star ratings alone should not be used to select your ram.”

Expand Close Pat with Patrick / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pat with Patrick

She adds that Teagasc research has shown that “lambs born from five-star rams had less lamb mortality, required less assistance at lambing and were heavier at weaning compared to lambs born from one-star rams”.

John Brooks, the former chairman of the ICSA Sheep Committee, argues: “The methodology and accuracy of the star rating system doesn’t stand up to objective analysis.

Expand Close The Suffolks / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Suffolks

“Even in breeds such as Belclare, where all individual sheep have been recorded since the inception of Sheep Ireland, accuracy figures are as low as 30pc, with a majority in the region of 30-40pc.”

Meanwhile, Pat’s pedigree ‘County’ Suffolk flock on the family farm near Wellingtonbridge in south Wexford is believed to be the oldest in the country.

Expand Close Pat with his Suffolks / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pat with his Suffolks

“The Suffolks are here since 1936. The flock was started by my uncle, Robert Morris,” he says.

“We built up the flock from there and then dropped back for a few years when the demand was not there, and we are increasing now because there is great demand for sheep again.”

He says that going down the route of breeding for the commercial operators has made a big difference: while the prices may not reach the peak of the pedigree sales, the overall demand more than compensates.

Expand Close The Suffolks / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Suffolks

He describes recent sales as “an unbelievable trade” and “absolutely flying”.

“Breeders were getting up to €600. That was a jump of €100-€150.

“There is great demand for the rams from the commercial breeders this year — the numbers had gone down during the bad years. It will take three years to get back to where we were.”

Pat’s pedigree Suffolks are run beside a commercial flock and sucklers. He is concerned that the present generation of suckler farmers could be the last.

Expand Close Pat competes regularly against his brother Greg / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pat competes regularly against his brother Greg



“We get good money for the sucklers because they are well done but it’s not good enough with the cost of producing them,” he says.

“I tried a few Friesian calves off the dairy herds this year and I was very disappointed — I wouldn’t be going that way again in a hurry.

“It is very hard to see where suckler farming is going to end unless there is something drastic done to give a better return.”

Pat regularly competes against his brother Greg, who has the successful Bannow flock nearby.

“We always got on well on the show circuit. The highlight was winning the All-Ireland at the National Sheep Breeders’ Show at Kilkenny in 2019,” he says. Pat’s shearling ram won Male Champion and Overall Champion, while Greg took home the sash for Female Champion.

The shearling’s pedigree goes back to a ram that Jimmy Douglas paid 31,000gns for.

“The champion was a super power sheep,” says Pat. “He had tremendous bone and still has it — as good a ram as I have bred for a long time.”

Pat is now planning to “go down the NZ line a bit” — he is bringing in a 25pc NZ ram.

Expand Close Pat with Patrick / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pat with Patrick



“My brother has been using a ram with a bit of NZ in him for the past couple of years and you couldn’t believe the difference in the fleshing of the lambs after him,” he says.

“There is no comparison with the performance. I was talking to the owner of the flock my ram is coming from and the best of his lambs are putting on 507g/day average without any meal.

“The lambs with NZ bloodline are just up and away immediately, putting on fantastic weight from the start. They are like a different world.

“I will go down the NZ crossing road a bit, but I am not going to stay going down that way. I don’t want to end up with the real NZ-type lamb.

“I feel that there is benefit to be got from the first cross, but you have to know when to stop crossing. If I can get more of the NZ hardiness back into the ewes, they should be able to cope and bring back some of the Suffolk qualities back into them again.”



