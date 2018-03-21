Special delivery: Hero postman helps with birth of two lambs

Postman Séamus Spencer (47) delivered more than just the letters today after he was called upon to help with the birth of two lambs.

Based in Castletownbere in County Cork, he didn’t hesitate when he got the call to go to the aid of a farmer.

He is a sheep farmer himself, as well as a postman, so he certainly knows about every type of deliveries. “A neighbour rang looking for a small bit of assistance, so I told him that I was working. I said ‘look, if you can come to meet me, I will see what I can do for you.’”

“He came to meet me, and we had a look at the problem.” He explained that the ewe wasn’t presenting properly. However, with a bit of gentle help, the first lamb popped out, and then “the second one was simple,” he said.

Séamus Spencer said he was happy to help his neighbours