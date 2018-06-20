Six sheep are killed in Wicklow dog attack

Farmer Jack Cahill was horrified when he went to check on his stock on his outside farm at Ballydowling, Rathdrum, on Friday to find six animals savagely killed by dogs.

"The sheep were attacked by dogs and judging by the damage done there had to be at least two dogs, and two big dogs at that', Jack told the Wicklow People.

"I lost four ewes and two lambs in the attack and there's 15 other animals injured, one of them very badly injured.