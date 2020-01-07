Silgo sheep farmer on how he boosted margins by 54pc over the last six years

He quickly took action and changed the ram. Rams were left with this batch for 35 days from the start of breeding - one week longer than the normal practice on the Conway farm.

This year the breeding season went relatively well except for a batch of 30 ewes that were mated with a Suffolk ram that turned out to be infertile. The benefit of using a raddled harness on the ram was invaluable, according to Sean, as he noticed a lot of repeats early in the second cycle after a change of harness colour.

The first batch of ewes were housed on December 14 and all sheep will be housed by mid-January when scanning will take place.

Sean is hopeful that most of the ewes were picked up in the second cycle. He will find out for definite at scanning time.

Silage analysis

The heifers are currently being fed a grass silage that was cut on May 2 - the analysis shows that it has 42.8pc dry matter, 15.1pc crude protein, 74.7 pc dry matter digestibility and a UFL of 0.84.

This silage should sustain an average daily live weight gain above 0.5kgs. With all but four heifers currently on target, Sean plans to get the heifers - especially the lighter ones - to grass in February without feeding any concentrates over the winter period.

The housed ewes are being fed a 63.9pc DM, 15.1 CP, 75.9 DMD grass silage with a UFL of 0.86pc which was cut on May 14.

Ewes will not be fed concentrates until four weeks prior to lambing. Sean is a firm believer in the benefits, both financially and in stock performance, of making top quality silage. He aims to have the bulk of his baled silage at or above 75 DMD.

Lameness

Lameness in an ongoing problem on all sheep farms.

In early December Sean noticed that a lot of the ewes were lame, probably due to the very wet ground conditions that prevailed over the previous weeks.

The cause of the lameness appeared to be scald. Sean has a roofed batch footbath where he uses a solution made up of 10pc zinc sulphate. The ewes were footbathed for five minutes standing time in the bath, followed by an hour standing time on a concrete yard on two occasions four days apart.

An alamycin spray was then applied to the lame ewes' hooves. This has solved the lameness problem for now.

Sean has not paired a ewe's hoof in the last 10 years. "I always try to get the lameness under control prior to housing," he says, "it seems to spread quicker when lame ewes are housed".

E-Profit Monitor results

"The profit monitor results give me an indication of how the farm enterprises are performing from one year to the next and also allows me to compare my performance to others in my discussion group.

"Over the years it has highlighted areas where improvements could be made and areas were the farm is performing well," says Sean.

A summary of the 2014 and 2019 E-Profit Monitor results for the sheep enterprise on the Conway farm are outlined in the table opposite.

I first started to feature Sean in Sheep Tech articles in 2014, so it was interesting to track how the flock performance changed in the last six years.

Ewe numbers have reduced from 190 to 105 which was mainly due to the change of enterprise from drystock to contract rearing and the resulting increase in overall cattle numbers. Ewes per ha has remained relatively unchanged at 5.74 in 2014 versus 5.95 in 2019.

The most dramatic change has come in lambs weaned per ewe put to the ram - 1.50 in 2014 versus 2.00 in 2019. Sean says this is mainly due to ewe genetics and having the ewes in the correct body condition score at mating.

"124 ewes now will leave the same flock gross margin as the initial 190 did in 2014," says Sean. A 50pc increase in kgs of output per ewe and per ha has resulted in a 54pc increase in gross margin per ewe €71 versus €109. Average lamb price has remained relatively unchanged at €95.76 in 2014 and €97.36 in 2019 for all lambs sold including stores; however variable costs have increased from €67 to €85 per ewe. The most obvious way to increase overall farm profit would be to increase stocking rate while maintaining a similar level of performance.

Sean, however, is happy with the overall farm stocking rate of 1.40LUs per ha which is typical of farms with similar land type in the north-west. The main thing for Sean is that the both enterprises on the farm are returning a net profit in their own right excluding premia. I hope your sheep enterprise will achieve similar results in 2020 and that you all have a happy, prosperous and safe farming New Year.

Tom Coll is a Teagasc advisor based in Mohill, Co Leitrim

Farm facts

Sean Conway farms at Coondrihara, Lavagh, Ballymote at the foot of Knocknashee in Co Sligo.

The farm is of heavy soil type by nature and this was one of the reasons why Sean changed his farming enterprise 16 years ago from dairying to contract rearing and sheep.

Getting the simple management practices right on the farm has allowed Sean to maximise flock output and minimise variable costs. What are the simple practices adopted on the Conway farm this autumn?

They all revolve around a single common denominator which is grass.

An adequate supply of quality leafy grass in August and September ensures that replacement ewe lambs are at least 48kgs and ewes are in good body condition score 3.5 and above going to the ram in mid-October.

Having all lambs sold by the end of October makes sure that there is enough grass to match ewe requirements prior to housing in late December.

Closing paddocks in rotation as they are grazed from early October almost always guarantees an adequate supply of grass for lambing in mid-March.

