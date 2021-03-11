Farming

‘Shock’ as dead lambs found in ‘protected’ Kerry river

The affected river is home to the almost extinct species of freshwater pearl mussel Expand

Anne Lucey

Dumping of dead lambs and animals in one of the most sensitive and internationally important river systems in Ireland has been happening “on a consistent basis”, it has emerged.

A number of bodies are now involved in the investigation into the discovery of several dead lambs in highly protected Blackwater River in Co Kerry on Monday. The river is home to the almost extinct species freshwater pearl mussel which survives only in the purest of waters and the waterway is of international importance.

Eight lambs, one skinned, were found dumped in the river on Monday in the remote Moll’s Gap area of the river on the Sneem road in what Kerry county vet Paddy Fenton described as “a shocking incident”.

