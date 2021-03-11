‘Shock’ as dead lambs found in ‘protected’ Kerry river

The affected river is home to the almost extinct species of freshwater pearl mussel

Dumping of dead lambs and animals in one of the most sensitive and internationally important river systems in Ireland has been happening “on a consistent basis”, it has emerged.

A number of bodies are now involved in the investigation into the discovery of several dead lambs in highly protected Blackwater River in Co Kerry on Monday. The river is home to the almost extinct species freshwater pearl mussel which survives only in the purest of waters and the waterway is of international importance.

Eight lambs, one skinned, were found dumped in the river on Monday in the remote Moll’s Gap area of the river on the Sneem road in what Kerry county vet Paddy Fenton described as “a shocking incident”.

He is also appalled to have learned that now the dumping was occurring on “a consistent basis” Mr Fenton said, adding the NPWS, as well as the Department of Agriculture, have both been alerted. Local gardai are also involved. A project to protect the pearl mussel, plus an EU led agri-environmental programme funded by the Department of Agriculture for farmers on water protection, habitat and stock management was launched last year. The lambs, dumped this week, were without their tags, and may have been brought from outside, it is suspected. Another line of inquiry is also being followed to ascertain if dead animals in the region are being collected from farms at a fraction of the cost of authorised means of disposal, and then dumped. ‘This is a really shocking incident. We have begun an investigation which will include DNA testing of the remains,’ Mr Fenton said of the eight lambs in the Blackwater. Disposal costs Meanwhile, there are calls to reduce the cost of disposing of lambs. It costs €40 per lamb to have them dealt with in the authorised fashion in the knackery, Kenmare Mart manager and area councillor Dan McCarthy said. He condemns the dumping, but he has also called on the Department of Agriculture to lessen charges for dead lambs. “The Department will have to realise it’s impossible for farmers to give €40 for every lamb that dies,” Mr McCarthy said. Every farmer has dead lambs this time of year as not every lamb will survive. Farmers were expected to bring the animals to the knackery and the costs needed to be reduced to say €40 for every six lambs, he said.