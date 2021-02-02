Farming

UK and European demand keeps the trade buoyant

Tidy lot: This lot of 11 hoggets, carrying 17 lambs, made €201 each at Dowra Mart's weekend sale. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Martin Coughlan

Although base quotes for lambs this week are back by 10c/kg at the two ICM plants, €5.70+10c/kg quality assurance the overall tone of the factory sheep trade remains positive. Kildare chilling eave their offering of €6.00+10c/kg QA unchanged from last week while Dawn Ballyhanuais are on €5.80+10c/kg QA. Kepak Athleague were once again yesterday unable to offer any official quote for either lamb or cull ewes. On the cull ewe side Dawn and the two ICM’S continue on €2.80/kg while Kildare are a stronger at €2.90+10c/kg QA with these quotes translating into on the ground prices of €3/kg give or take.

As we slip gradually into the year the question on sheep farmer’s minds continues to be will the processors at some stage manage to get up a head of steam and force prices down further? Sean Mc Namara of ICSA thinks not “I’m in sheep factories every day and I don’t see full lairage’s” he told me Sean Dennehy of the IFA agrees “Numbers of finished lambs are and will continue tight” but added the practical advice to “move lamb as they come fit”

On the price front both men agree that currently factory prices for lambs are averaging from €6.20-6.30/kg with Sean Dennehy claiming some with bigger numbers are securing prices above these levels.

