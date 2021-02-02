UK and European demand keeps the trade buoyant

Although base quotes for lambs this week are back by 10c/kg at the two ICM plants, €5.70+10c/kg quality assurance the overall tone of the factory sheep trade remains positive. Kildare chilling eave their offering of €6.00+10c/kg QA unchanged from last week while Dawn Ballyhanuais are on €5.80+10c/kg QA. Kepak Athleague were once again yesterday unable to offer any official quote for either lamb or cull ewes. On the cull ewe side Dawn and the two ICM’S continue on €2.80/kg while Kildare are a stronger at €2.90+10c/kg QA with these quotes translating into on the ground prices of €3/kg give or take.

As we slip gradually into the year the question on sheep farmer’s minds continues to be will the processors at some stage manage to get up a head of steam and force prices down further? Sean Mc Namara of ICSA thinks not “I’m in sheep factories every day and I don’t see full lairage’s” he told me Sean Dennehy of the IFA agrees “Numbers of finished lambs are and will continue tight” but added the practical advice to “move lamb as they come fit”

On the price front both men agree that currently factory prices for lambs are averaging from €6.20-6.30/kg with Sean Dennehy claiming some with bigger numbers are securing prices above these levels.

“Hogget prices in the UK and across Europe are remaining strong reflecting the changes in consumer habits during Covid lockdowns and the resultant increased value and volumes of lamb sales in supermarkets” Mr Dennehy concluded. On the mart side the fall of €4-8/hd in the price of lambs two weeks ago appears to have been largely redressed with returns from some of yesterdays sales seeing sheep in general better by €4-6/hd, however there is a little bit to go if we’re to see those very strong mart prices from the first two weeks of the year. Expand Close Sold: This lot of 30 ewe lambs, averaging 37kg, made €106.50 each / Facebook

Sean Dennehy commenting on the mart trade urged sheep farmers to use the mart system to get better returns while also applying pressure on the processors. I see that Dermot Kelleher ICSA's newly elected president called on the minister for agriculture to introduce a "bigger and better sheep welfare scheme" at his association's agm last week. Mr. Kelleher stated that ICSA were proposing a €30/hd ewe payment and that that payment was "now essential", essential in what sense? Was Mr Kelleher suggesting that farmers return to a production driven subsidy system, where bigger numbers brought bigger direct payments, but as numbers rose the price at the factory gate fell? Irish sheep farming has largely steered clear of industrialised production models with much production still farm and family orientated, we should thing carefully, bigger is not always better.

Marts Baltinglass A good sale of sheep saw prices improved by between €4-6/hd across the board. Sample prices among the lambs saw three at 53kgs averaging €132/hd with various selections at 45kgsmaking from €123-124/hd while 39-41kgs sold from €113-118/hd. Among the lighter lambs those from 30-32kgs sold from €90-94/hd with one batch at 27kgsaveraging €89/hd. cull ewes sold from €70-136/hd while ewes with lambs at foot saw a top call of €200/hd.

Ennis Trade here yesterday saw sheep holding very well with auctioneer Gerry Finnerty reporting 50-53kg good quality lambs as selling from €142-148/hd while 47kgs saw €135/hd. In the store section 38-39kgs averaged from €110-115/hd with 37kgs operating around the €104/hd mark. Cull ewes sold from €72-136/hd. Mountbellew Numbers held here with the trade for hogget's largely unchanged although stag ewes and ewes with lambs at foot both met improving prices. Sample prices among the hogget's included six 45.6kg wethers at €127/hd, nine 50kg wethers €140/hd and twelve 49.4kg ewe hogget's at €141/hd. among the lighter lots were seven 38.5kg ewe hogget's at €111/hd, twelve 32kg wether hogget's at €101 and ten 35.8kg wethers €103/hd. Stag ewes sold from €90-148/hd with heavier lots much in demand. Among the breeders one second crop ewe with twins at foot made €292 while two third crop ewes with twins at foot made €246 per unit. Headford The story here on Saturday was of lambs making from €92-146/hd with that price of €146/hd going to a batch of ewe lambs which averaged 62kgs. Other prices of note included the best performers on the day 42kgs at €120/hd or €2.86/kg closely followed by 49kgs at €137/hd or €2.80/kg and 46kgsat €128/hd or €2.78/kg. Prices on the cull ewe side ranged from €63-11/hd. Standout sale Ennis 53kg lambs make up to €148/hd Mountbellew Second crop ewes with twins at foot make €292 per unit