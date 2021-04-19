Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

The silence of the sheep processors on prices is deafening 

Chris Sweetman pictured moving his flock on his farm in Clonard, Balbriggan, Co Dublin last weekend. PHOTO: Damien Eagers Expand
Expand

Close

Chris Sweetman pictured moving his flock on his farm in Clonard, Balbriggan, Co Dublin last weekend. PHOTO: Damien Eagers

Chris Sweetman pictured moving his flock on his farm in Clonard, Balbriggan, Co Dublin last weekend. PHOTO: Damien Eagers

/

Chris Sweetman pictured moving his flock on his farm in Clonard, Balbriggan, Co Dublin last weekend. PHOTO: Damien Eagers

Martin Coughlan

As I set about writing this column yesterday two things happened: the first was Tottenham Hotspur sacked Jose Mourinho, and then the majority of the factories on our price table either withdrew their quotes or didn’t quote at all.

I can understand Spurs dispensing with the services of the now not so “special one” given his very poor performance, but for the majority of sheep factories to decide yesterday to offer no guidance on price is very surprising given the strength they had built into the trade over the last few months.

Most Watched

Privacy