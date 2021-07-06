Stability in lamb prices despite supply scarcity 

Just like the rain over the weekend finally eased some of the pressure on agri contractors, it looks like the sheep trade has also stopped to draw its breath this week.

It’s really been a crazy year so far in the sheep business, with record prices early in the spring giving way to huge price cuts in recent weeks.

This week it looks like stability will be the name of the game as prices are generally unmoved on last week with quotes around €6.00-6.20/kg.

Reports suggest numbers of factory-fit lambs on the ground remain tight and demand remains strong ahead of Eid festival. Prices of up to €6.50/kg have been reported but, as usual, those with bigger numbers are able to drive a harder bargain.

Factory quotes

The overall throughput of sheep remains 8pc below 2020 levels with 1,158,382 head having been sent for processing since the start of the year (down 97,504 head).

Despite this, spring lamb numbers have picked up in recent weeks, with the week before last recording the highest kill of the year at 54,000.

The Livestock and Meat Commission in Northern Ireland highlighted the significant fall-off in the numbers of lambs crossing the border to be killed in the South this week.

During the last 12 weeks, total lamb imports were 34,440 head, which is a 31pc decline from the same period last year when 50,174 lambs were imported for direct slaughter.

Similarly, it is a 24pc or 10,909 head reduction from the 2019 figure of 45,349.

It’s also notable that British farmgate lamb price is trading at a premium to the French farmgate price, which will likely again limit UK export volumes, as it did in April.

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara says factory-fit lambs are scarce on the ground and believes farmers are in a strong position to “fight for a decent price”.

“Our advice to farmers is to sell as hard as possible, and to walk away if factories refuse to step up to the €6.50/kg mark at the very minimum,” he said.

IFA sheep chair Sean Dennehy said demand for lamb is expected to improve over the coming weeks.

“Strong demand for live shipping and buying for the Eid Festival in mid-July is starting in earnest. Following this, breeding sales and store buying will increase competition for lambs,” he said.

He said the IFA sheep committee will be meeting with factories in the coming days to set out farmers’ frustration at the recent attempts to severely undermine the trade, and to stress the need to maximise returns to sheep farmers from a favourable market environment.

“Farmers cannot continue to be expected to absorb higher production costs on the one hand while allowing the large supermarkets determine the price we receive,” he said.

Around the marts

Kikenny

George Candler reported a bigger sale of sheep last week, with trade for lambs reduced by €6 to €10 per head.

However, cull ewes sold well, with a top call of €198 for 112kg. Factory Lambs sold for €2.70-2.95/kg or €112-132/hd. Store lambs made €2.50-2.85/kg or €88-117/hd.

Cull ewes sold for €84-198/hd.

This lot of four ewes, with eight lambs at foot, made €280 a set at Dowra. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

This lot of four ewes, with eight lambs at foot, made €280 a set at Dowra. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Roscommon

Last week’s sale saw a smaller entry of sheep on offer with manager Maura Quigley reporting a slight dip in trade for spring lambs, which made up to €135 for 53.1kgs.

Sample prices include: 53.1kgs at €135; 46.8kgs at €128; 45.8kgs at €120; 42.6kgs at €110; 39.6kgs at €103.

Cull ewes sold for €70-160 per lot.

Blessington

Fat lambs met a tougher trade here. All classes of fat lambs, both butcher and factory types, were back by €6-8/hd on the previous week.

Heavy lambs made €126-134, while factory lambs made €107-126.

Prices for store lambs over 40kg ranged from €100 to €106, while lambs over 35kg made €88-€100.

A very lively trade for cast ewes was reported, with heavy ewes selling for €135-188/hd, while lighter ewes were €86-128/hd.

Ballybay

Manager Adrian Grimes reported a “smaller show than usual”, with 533 sheep sold.

He said fat lamb prices continued to reflect the cuts factories are making while prices for store lambs and fat ewes were similar to the previous week.

The top lamb price on the day was €126 for 42kg, while a 85kg cull ewe made €164.

Sample factory lamb prices included 43kgs at €124; 46kgs at €132; 47kgs at €133; 45kgs at €125. Sample store lamb prices included 27kg: €84, 35kg: €96, 38kg: €105.

Carnew

There was also a smaller sale in Carnew last week, with 1,924 sheep on offer.

Trade was reported as having stabilised, with prices similar to if not improved on the previous week, particularly for factory lambs and stores.

Sample prices included: 55ks at €134; 51kgs at €132; 42kgs at €130; 35kgs at €103; 47kgs at €131.

Cull ewes sold from €140-195/hd, while breeding hoggets made €170-208/hd.

Dowra

A slightly smaller sale on Saturday, with 630 sheep sold and a “quieter” trade, especially for factory lambs.

Sample lamb prices included: 47kgs at €133.50; 46.5kgs at €129.50; 46kgs at €129.50; and 43kgs at €120.

Store lamb prices range between €101 and €75. Top prices included eight lambs at 27kg that sold at €97, and 13 lambs at 25kg that made €75.

Heavy cull ewes made to a top of €156, while ewes with lambs at foot were a strong trade with a top of €312 for four ewes with seven lambs at foot, while five hoggets with five lambs at foot made €283 at the Cavan mart.