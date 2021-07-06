Farming

Stability in lamb prices despite supply scarcity 

Prices generally unmoved on last week with quotes around €6.00-6.20/kg

Delighted: Brendan McGovern, from Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, with the 96kg purebred Texel ewe he bought at Dowra Mart for €228. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
This lot of four ewes, with eight lambs at foot, made €280 a set at Dowra. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Factory quotes Expand

Martin Coughlan

Just like the rain over the weekend finally eased some of the pressure on agri contractors, it looks like the sheep trade has also stopped to draw its breath this week.

It’s really been a crazy year so far in the sheep business, with record prices early in the spring giving way to huge price cuts in recent weeks.

This week it looks like stability will be the name of the game as prices are generally unmoved on last week with quotes around €6.00-6.20/kg.

