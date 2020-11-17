Farming

Shortage of numbers drives prices upwards

Changing hands: These 10 ram lambs, averaging 37.5kg, sold for €89 a head at Drumshanbo. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Martin Coughlan

The sheep trade continues to prosper, with momentum building ahead of the Christmas trade, and a shortage of numbers driving prices upwards.

Factory quotes for lambs lifted by 20c/kg yesterday, with cull ewes up 10c/kg, although Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague declined to quote.

Table 1

