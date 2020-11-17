Shortage of numbers drives prices upwards

The sheep trade continues to prosper, with momentum building ahead of the Christmas trade, and a shortage of numbers driving prices upwards.

Factory quotes for lambs lifted by 20c/kg yesterday, with cull ewes up 10c/kg, although Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague declined to quote.

Sean McNamara of ICSA reported that €5.60/kg is available for lambs, while culls are improved to €2.70-2.80/kg.

He also noted that the supply of lamb from the North appears to have tailed off.

“My information is that the factories here are finding Northern supplies hard got because demand from the UK is seeing Northern processors mopping up as much lamb as they can ahead of Brexit,” he said.

The Livestock and Meat Commission in the North reported R3 lambs as being quoted up to the equivalent of 499.50c/kg yesterday, with the weight limit lifted from 21 to 22kg.

The mart trade continues to thrive as you’d expect, and while numbers have come back, sales are in many places not small by any means.

Prices for lambs were up €2-4/hd while competition between the butchering trade and the factories lifted heavy lambs and cull ewes.

As with the factory trade for beef, the spectre of bare supermarket shelves in the new year is prompting a surge in trade with the UK as supermarkets get in supplies while the getting is good.

Meanwhile, New Zealand is reporting a decline in beef and lamb exports in recent months as a result of Covid.

“The decline in food service sector demand has adversely impacted export sales for New Zealand’s high-value frozen lamb,” said a New Zealand spokesperson.

“This is particularly evident in the US and EU. Weaker global economic conditions have also resulted in lower consumer spending, and greater price sensitivity.

“The outcome of Brexit negotiations will influence the sheep meat trading environment in 2020-21.

“Demand for sheep meat will be supported by tighter global supplies, as production from both New Zealand and Australia is expected to be down.

“Continued demand from China for meat protein as a result of ASF-induced pork shortages will also be a positive driver of demand in 2020-21.”

Back at home, however, those with sheep to sell appear to be in a strong position.

“Factory prices are improving and the competition offered through the marts is making a real difference,” said Sean McNamara.

Around the marts

This pen of twelve 38kg ewe lambs made €106 apiece at Drumshanbo Mart

This pen of twelve 38kg ewe lambs made €106 apiece at Drumshanbo Mart

Mountbellew

A large sale, with a notable increase in stag ewe numbers. Factory lambs met a brisk trade, as did store lambs, with lighter lots very much in demand.

Sample prices in the lamb section included twelve 51.2kg ewe lambs that averaged €121/hd, with eleven 46.6kg ram lambs making €117/hd.

On the lighter side, ten 31.3/kg ewe lambs made €90/hd, with twelve 30.7kg wethers averaging €83/hd.

Those increased numbers of stag ewes sold from €85-123/hd.

Blessington

Fat lambs were reported as being from €1-2/hd stronger than previously, while the store trade remained similar to the previous week.

Heavy lambs sold from €118-124/hd, with factory types making €108-118/hd.

Store lambs over 40kg sold from €97-108/hd, with those from 35-40kg making €80-92/hd while those from 30-35kg averaged €70-84/hd.

Fat ewes made €76-104/hd.

Kilkenny

After yesterday’s sale, George Candler reckoned “shortage of numbers is the driving force” for pointed out the most obvious and simple explanation for the recent surge in prices.

In a short, sharp trade butcher-type lambs sold from €117-128/hd with factory lambs making €104-115/hd.

Demand from farmers for stores drove prices to €74-101/hd. Cull ewes made €88-134/hd.

Dingle

Neilius McAuliffe reported a continuation of recent good numbers. “It was a busy sale and a fine trade,” he said.

Sample prices included 46kg lambs topping out at €119/hd, while 44kg Scotch mountain lambs saw 44kgs making €103/hd.

On the store side 38kgs made €96/hd, while 33kgs saw €84/hd.

Neilius expects the trade to remain steady as we head into December.

Dowra

Numbers at 1,220 were a little less here on Friday, but Patsy Smith reported a very strong trade for all classes, with factory lambs improved by €6-7/hd.

The general run of those factory and butcher types sold from €106/hd to a top of €128.50 for twelve lambs at 51kg.

The good entry of forward stores averaged €90-105.50/hd, while the small turnout of light mountain stores ranged from €65-80/hd.

Heavy cull ewes made €80-110/hd with feeding ewes €60-80/hd.

Carnew

There were strong numbers on show here with 2,570 presented.

Demand was excellent with both factory and butcher types reported as being improved by €2-3/hd, while cull ewes saw a top call of €137/hd.

Sample prices among the lambs included twelve 53kg ram lambs at €124/hd, with thirteen weighing 60kg averaging €128/hd. Twenty-six 48kg lambs averaged €118/hd, with nineteen at 47kg making €119/kg.

Among the more storish types you had thirty at 31kg averaging €90/hd while a batch of forty-two averaging 39kg saw €101/hd.