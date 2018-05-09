Sheep Factory Prices: Kill stats give lie to factory complaints

If you were to believe what you hear from some processors, the trade is "not altogether great" right now.

But while all farm representatives would concede that some spring lamb and hoggets being presented are "scrappy", with too little cover, there are those on the factory side who appear to be over-playing this line.

They may have identified it as the issue with the greatest potential to rein in prices at present. I'm not buying it, and neither are the sheep farmers I spoke to over the weekend, because the figures don't lie.

Bord Bia figures up to the end of April show the national sheep kill is 856,542, which is up 2pc or 16,804 on the same period for 2017. At the same time quoted prices for hogget are currently running from €1.20-1.50/kg ahead of last year, with spring lamb also up €1.10/kg ahead of 2017's price.