Sheep factories: Rapid recovery after stores flood system

This week's report reads a bit like a game of two halves. Firstly the mart trade came under pressure last week, leading to lambs being easier by €3-5/hd in many places as strong supplies overloaded the system.

Those increased numbers did include a lot of store lambs, and while they were eventually all mopped up they did give those buying greater choice - and hence the temptation to squeeze the seller.

So as the farmers buying the stores did their best to pull the store price south, the knock-on effect was that factory buyers also seized their opportunity and eased back their prices in tandem.

Even so, by yesterday morning factory prices appeared to be no worse than a week ago.

Kildare Chilling still lead our lamb table on €4.90 + 10c/kg QA, followed by Kepak Athleague on €4.80+5c/kg QA, while the two ICMs and Dawn Ballyhaunis remain at €4.75+10c/kg QA.

So all in all no lasting damage appears to have been done to lamb factory prices.

"Prices eased last week with those increased numbers but they have recovered and I would hope that prices are now on the up across Christmas and into next year," said ICSA's John Brooks.

Traditionally prices edge upwards once the bigger supplies are out of the system after Christmas; also, last spring's harsh weather caused high levels of mortality among the British flock. "Official figures show they endured very high losses last spring, a fact that is playing itself out in the market," Mr Brooks said.