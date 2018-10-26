Farm Ireland
Friday 26 October 2018

Sheep factories and mart prices roundup: Prices hold at €4.80-4.85/kg

 

Ballinasloe Sheep Mart: Lot Number 256, 10 Hoggets, Price €173 Photo Brian Farrell
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

Once again there was no movement on the price of either lambs or cull ewes this week.

All that can be said is that the little improvement that was there last week did stick as Kepak Athleague continued to quote a base of €4.65/kg plus 5c/kg for Quality Assurance (QA), with Moyvalley on €4.65/kg for lamb.

These factories are followed, as they were last week, by Kildare Chilling on €4.60+10c/kg, with the two ICM plants and Dawn Ballyhaunis all on €4.50+10c/kg.

It's a similar story with the cull ewe, with Kepak and the two ICMs continuing on €2.40/kg, while Dawn also remains unchanged at €2.35/kg. Kildare Chilling did not offer an official quote for cull ewes yesterday.

John Brooks of ICSA and Sean Dennehy of the IFA agree that €4.80/kg is freely available for lamb, with Mr Dennehy claiming €4.85-4.88/kg was paid in recent days. Cull ewes are reported as changing hands at €2.60-2.80/kg.

Mr Dennehy pointed out that the recent spell of excellent weather and extra grass growth had helped in no small way to underpin the store trade.

He also said the IFA met the meat factories last week demanding a strong price increase, a 30c/kg bonus for Quality Assured lambs and the elimination of charges on clipping, scrapie and SRM on ewes.

John Brooks also noted the current strong mart trade for stores.

He added that with some store lambs making €80-90/hd those prices were now underpinning the factory and butcher trade at the moment.

Marts

1 Maam Cross

There was a strong demand for lighter store lambs with their price averaging from €45-55/hd. Heavier lamb averaged €60/hd, with the top call going to six crossbred ram lambs that sold for €90/hd. Hoggets held well averaging €55/hd, with two black faced wether lambs making €65/hd. Older breeding ewes averaged €40/hd, while younger breeders made €60/hd.

2 Ballinrobe

This was a big sale where the best of the ewe lambs sold to a top of €127/hd off of a €92/hd base. Trade for store lambs cracked on well, with prices averaging  €68-96/hd. Fat ewes sold for €72-105/hd.

3 Roscommon

Smaller numbers helped keep prices ticking along very nicely here. Sample prices for 50-53kg ranged from €102/hd to €107/hd. Sample prices among the ewe lambs saw 46.4kg making €94/hd and 48.9kg selling for €116/hd, with one batch of 53.3kg ewes making €142/hd. On the store front samples included 41.3kg at €82/hd, with 44.6kg making €86.50/hd. Cast ewes sold from €30-110/hd, while breeding hoggets made €110-160/hd.

4 Tuam

A big sale with numbers remaining constant was reported at Tuam. Trade was reckoned by observers and participants alike to be improved. Top call for lambs settled at €61.50. Cull ewes made up to €95/hd, with breeding ewes reaching €106/hd, while ewe hoggets saw a top of €167/hd.

5 Blessington

Butcher type lambs sold for €102-105/hd, with factory lambs making €94-104/hd. Store lambs made from €60-92/hd, while ewe lambs made €84-120/hd. Fat ewes ranged from €96/hd to €118/hd, with feeding ewes making €64-93/hd. On the breeding side Suffolk-cross breeding hoggets sold for €120-160/hd, with older Suffolks making €85-128/hd. Cheviot hogget ewes made €110-157/hd.

6 Raphoe

Robert Curley said that if quality was good enough then prices lifted by €3-4/hd. Butcher type lambs from 45-48kgs made from €100-110/hd, with 44-48kg factory lambs selling for €90-100/hd. Store lambs in the 37-44kg category made €80-90/hd. Cull ewes sold to a top of €110/hd, with breeding hoggets making from €120-155/hd.

