Ringside sheep: Prices pull out of spiral as normality resumes

Martin Coughlan

The gradual slide appears to have halted: factory quotes for what hoggets are left in the system have stabilised at last week's price of €4.90/kg plus bonuses, with cull ewes continuing steady at €2.50/kg.

On the spring lamb side Kildare Chilling are steady at €5.70+10c/kg quality assurance, but they are joined on that price by the two ICM plants and Dawn Ballyhaunis, who all drop by 5c/kg.

So you could argue that overall, prices are largely unchanged.