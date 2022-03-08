Quotes up by 20-25c/kg but warnings over heavy lamb persist

The factory representative was in good form — Liverpool had won again at the weekend.

He sympathised with me on the continuing difficulties of my team, Leeds: “I’d like to see ye stay up if no other reason than it will be a handy six points for us next season,” he said.

Suitably scalded I replied: “A bit like sheep prices then. Just give the farmer enough to pay his bills and keep him interested.”

With factory quotes for lamb yesterday up by 20-25c/kg and cull ewes better by 10c/kg, sheep farmers will continue to be ‘interested’, especially as factories begin to get their ducks in a row for Easter and Ramadan.

A look at prices paid throughout February shows that while there was downward movement in the market in Britain, the North and France, overall prices here held firm.

For the week ending February 27, data from Bord Bia shows that the average sheepmeat price in Ireland excluding Vat for the month had remained static at €6.72-6.74/kg.

Prices in Britain had started February at €7.03/kg but had slipped to €6.84/kg by month’s end. There was also slippage north of the border with prices for the month back 8c/kg to €6.39/kg.

Prices in France also fell, ending the month on €7.51/kg from an opening position of €7.69/kg.

So with our prices having held while others slipped, albeit from a higher plane, yesterday’s increase in quotes for lamb by 20-25c/kg indicate that despite a month of complaints from factories about lambs being too heavy, the market was well positioned to deal with those bigger weights.

I was again told, however, that farmers need to be aware that the Easter market will not look favourably on heavy lamb. On the other hand, there has been a gradual increase in quotes for cull ewes. This, I was told, reflects the demand for manufacturing sheepmeat and is not connected to prices for lamb.

Fundamentally, however, the feeling among factory buyers is that the trade is moving forward, and that all that is there would be needed.

Yesterday, the biggest jump in quotes for lamb came from the ICM group — up 25c/kg to €6.75+10c/kg QA. Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kildare Chilling add 20c/kg.

Kepak Athleague still decline to provide an official position but were reported as having improved by 5c/kg to €6.75+15c/kg QA.

With cull ewes, all plants including Kepak and Dawn are now offering €3.50/kg, an increase of 10c/kg in the case of Kildare and the ICMs. IFA’s Kevin Comiskey, and ICSA’s Sean McNamara reports €7.00-7.10/kg being paid for lamb with more being given in certain circumstances. Mr McNamara continues to insist that supplies are tight and farmers must use this to their advantage.

Baltinglass

This was a smaller sale, with good demand for all types of sheep seeing five 48kg lambs average €147/hd with 11 at 43kg making €131/hd. 40-43kg sold from €121-131/hd while your better 32kg lamb made up to €117/hd. Among the stores, 27kg sold to €80/hd, cast ewes made from €58-146/hd, while on the breeding side, lamb ewes averaged from €140-180/hd.

Ballinrobe

Trade was good right across the board. In the lighter section, under 40kg lambs sold from €85-132/hd, with those over 40kg making from €132-162/hd. The overall average on the day was €2.70/kg or €115/hd.

Ram lambs averaged €116/hd, with ewe lambs coming in at €121/hd on average, cull ewes sold from €85-150/hd, while among the breeders in lamb, ewes made up to €170/hd.

Mountbellew

Numbers here were up quite considerably last week, with four rows of stag ewes among the attractions. Trade for those stags saw heavier lots meet a strong trade, with samples seeing eight at 93kg making €197/hd, 10 at 84.5kg averaged €155/hd, with six at 60kg averaging €100/hd.

The standout sale among the stags was one 104kg who sold for €261. There was also strong demand for heavy fleshed hoggets, with nine 49.5kg ewes averaging €163/hd, with 11 at 51.8kg making €152/hd, while 10 ram hoggets made €157/hd.

Trade for ewes with lambs at foot was a little easier with 12 third crop ewes with 12 lambs at foot getting the top call of €240/unit.

Raphoe

Yesterday’s sale saw smaller numbers, but a steady to improved trade, with lighter lambs a shade dearer than of late. In the 28-35kg section, prices ranged from €80-110/hd with 34-40kg selling from €110-130/hd, while those from 41-47kg averaged €130-150/hd.

In the heavy section, prices moved from €150-160/hd on weights from €48-55kg. Among the breeders, ewes with single lambs at foot sold from €150-185/unit, while ewes with twins at foot made from €200-315/unit. Cull ewes sold from €80-214/hd.

Dowra

Numbers here were up slightly, with factory hoggets dearer by between €1-3/hd, while factory demand for culls added anything from €10-20/hd to their price.

Sample prices among hoggets over 50kg included 21 at 51kg, €158.50/hd, 50 at 55kg, €155/hd and 56 averaging 53kg, €151.50/hd.

In the 45-49kg section, prices for the better lamb averaged from €3.02-3.20/kg. On the store side, those with real quality were on a winner with 10 34kg lambs making €121/hd or €3.56/kg, while seven quality 32kg lambs averaged €3.69/kg or €118/hd. Next best were two batches of 40kg stores that sold from €2.97-2.98/kg.