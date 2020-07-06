Farming

Farming

Quotes rise but fears grow over sector's reliance on imports

John Hardy from Birr unloads sheep at Roscrea Sheep Mart last Wednesday. Photo: James Treacy Expand

John Hardy from Birr unloads sheep at Roscrea Sheep Mart last Wednesday. Photo: James Treacy

Martin Coughlan

A number of weeks ago the ICSA's Sean McNamara put out a press statement critical of sheep imports from Northern Ireland undermining factory prices here in the South.

Looking into the claim, the Farming Independent contacted various agencies on either side of the border seeking figures.

It has to be pointed out that there is nothing illegal about importing sheep that originate within the EU once all veterinary and traceability rules are followed.