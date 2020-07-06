Quotes rise but fears grow over sector's reliance on imports

A number of weeks ago the ICSA's Sean McNamara put out a press statement critical of sheep imports from Northern Ireland undermining factory prices here in the South.

Looking into the claim, the Farming Independent contacted various agencies on either side of the border seeking figures.

It has to be pointed out that there is nothing illegal about importing sheep that originate within the EU once all veterinary and traceability rules are followed.

What I found interesting was how the figures on imports broke down when I compared the data I received from the North's Livestock and Meat Commission with the figures supplied by our Department of Agriculture.

The Department quoted data from the EU's Trade Control and Expert System (TRACES) which gave the total number of sheep imported into the Republic as 521,798 in 2018, 461,522 in 2019 and to April 1 this year, 108,853.

The Livestock and Meat Commission data, however, shows that in 2018 of those 521,798 sheep imported, only 421,365 originated from flocks in Northern Ireland.

In 2019 the figure was 380,431, and up to April 4, 2020, 94,899 sheep originated from flocks north of the border.

These figures show a serious dependence by southern sheep processors on imports.

These figures also raise questions about how this trade might operate in a post-Brexit situation.

And do the Department know where all these imports ended up?

In the here and now the sheep trade appears to be seeing a revival in fortunes as factory quotes for lambs rose yesterday by 10-15c/kg.

The biggest increase comes from Kepak Athleague, who added 15c/kg, bringing it up to €5.35+15c/kg quality assurance.

Kildare Chilling go up 10c/kg to €5.40+10c/kg QA. Dawn Ballyhaunis and the two ICMs also add 10c/kg, reaching €5.30+10c/kg QA.

The ICM plants and Kildare continue to quote €4.40+10c/kg QA for hogget.

On the cull ewe side all quotes remain unchanged, with Kildare continuing to offer €2.60+10c/kg, while all the rest remain on a straight €2.50/kg.

Both the ICSA and the IFA report stronger prices being offered, with the IFA's Sean Dennehy claiming that as the trade has strengthened, "factories are paying 30c to 35c/kg over quoted prices to get stock, with €5.60-5.65/kg paid".

On the cull ewe front he claims up to €2.80/kg has been offered.

Sean McNamara agreed that up to €5.65/kg was possible for lamb but explained that you have to "build that price with bonuses off a base of probably of €5.40/kg".

Trade in marts has also seen an improvement with very strong demand for stores from farmers pushing prices forward by €5-10/hd in places, with 30kg lambs making upwards of €85/hd.

The trade for factory type lambs at marts also moved very positively as factories upped the ante to the point where the mart road appears a real option when compared to direct selling.

For those in the sheep game the weather this year has been a huge help, with Nelius McAuliffe in Dingle crediting it for the thrive he has seen in lambs.

"The early sunshine suited them," he said.

Sunshine all round at present it seems.

Marts

Baltinglass

A bigger sale, a complete clearance and stronger prices was the story here with 40-50kg lambs selling from €96-120/hd, an increase of €1-3/hd, while 35-40kg lambs averaged €86-96/hd.

Among the lighter lots, prices were better by around €5/hd, with 30-35kgs averaging €73-86/hd, while 25-30kg lots sold from €68-73/hd. Hogget ewes sold from €115-145/hd with 2-4-year-old ewes making up to €130/hd. Cast ewes sold from €60-110/hd.

Dowra

A very big sale, with over 1,600 sheep on offer including 1,300 factory and store lambs. Those big numbers were matched by strong prices as factory buyers were keen.

Top price of the day saw twelve 45kg Suffolk lambs, average €129.50/hd. Other notable prices included 50kgs at €125.50/hd, 43kgs at €118/hd and 42kgs at €112/hd.

Among the store types, samples included 35kgs selling from €87-93/hd with 31.5kgs making €89/hd with prices in general running from €75-100/hd.

Quality breeding hoggets sold from €130-183/hd. Cast ewes also had a good day, selling from €85-130/hd.

Blessington

A busy sale that saw a good trade all round with all butcher and factory lambs improved by €4-5/hd. Butcher types sold from €114-120/hd, with factory lambs averaging from €100-114/hd. Trade for stores was also stronger with those over 35kgs making from €84-98/hd, while lighter types averaged €55-83/hd.

Fat ewes sold from €105-125/hd with feeding ewes making €79-103/hd.

Dingle

Neilius McAuliffe reported a very large sale with “fleshed lambs coming earlier” because “the early sunshine suited them”.

Lambs up to 47kg sold from €2.30-2.40/kg while on the store side those under 37kg averaged €2.10-2.35/kg.

Cull ewes sold from €1/kg to €1.20/kg, giving averages of €85-110/hd.

Headford

Lambs ranged from €74-115/hd or €2.11-2.74/kg. Sample prices included 42kgs at €115/hd, 45kgs at €108/hd and 43kgs at €105/hd.

Among the lighter lots the better 34-35kg lambs sold from €80-85/hd. Cull ewes made €75-111/hd.

Mountbellew

Numbers here remained constant, with trade a shade better in places.

Sample prices included twenty 37.2kg wether lambs that sold for €90/hd, with another twenty wethers weighing 37.1kg averaging €94/hd. Six 47kg ram lambs sold for €110/hd, while five 43kg ewe lambs made €114/hd.

Strongest per-head price was five 52kg ram lambs that averaged €118/hd. Stag ewes were a stronger trade than the previous week with prices €85-125/hd.