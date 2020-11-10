Quotes rise — and they look set to keep rising

Factories lift their official quotes for lamb by 5-10c/kg while one plant, Kildare Chilling, lifts its offer for cull ewes by 10c/kg.

These increases have long been expected, and they are widely seen as being the first of a series of rises.

While factory bosses were quick to yet again point out that trading conditions have been impacted at their sales end by Covid restrictions at home and abroad, the reality is lamb is still very much wanted by the consumer.

Sean Dennehy of the IFA points out: “The number of lambs processed to-date this year is running 7pc or almost 90,000 ahead of last year, and with overall numbers expected to be similar to 2019, supplies are not expected to meet demand, creating positive market conditions.

"The number of lambs processed week on week compared to 2019 has reduced each week over the past month, and based on projected supplies for the year this trend is likely to continue.”

On prices Sean reports: “The general run of QA lambs are making €5.30 to €5.40/kg, with prices of up to €5.50/kg available for larger lots and some deals on weights, with cull ewes ranging from €2.65-2.85/kg.”

Sean McNamara of ICSA agrees, saying: “The trade is now back in farmers’ hands.”

Lambs at Blessington Mart Damien Eagers

Lambs at Blessington Mart

Dawn Ballyhaunis move their quote for lamb up 5c/kg, with the ICM plants and Kildare Chilling up 10c/kg.

Table

Table

Northern Irish lamb prices remain stable with the Livestock and Meat Commission reporting factories as quoting €4.88-4.94/kg for R3 lambs up to 21kg.

On the mart front, numbers have continued to come quite strongly in some areas, but others report supplies drying up.

Brian Hogan of Athenry mart reckons that the strength of mart prices is causing sellers to try the mart before the factory.

“Prices at marts you would think should nearly draw sheep out of their own accord,” he said.

George Candler of Kilkenny broadly agrees, saying after his sale yesterday: “The reduction in supply is causing a want.”

So is it all set fair from now to Christmas and into the New Year?

As George pointed out it’s a numbers-driven game and as long as the numbers don’t entirely match the market, then that little bit of instability should work in farmers’ favour.

Now for something totally different. The lady I spoke with on the phone in Kenmare on Monday finished our conversation on sheep supply and pricing by thanking me in Irish.

My grasp of the language is poor but it was very nice to hear our native tongue spoken so naturally and so easily. “Go raibh maith agat”

Around the marts

Sheep on high ground at Ardcarne, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Sheep on high ground at Ardcarne, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Delvin

Thomas Potterton was delighted with his online sales: “We only had 300 sheep on offer but every lot was keenly contested.

“Sales seem to be performing very well.”

Prices here saw 39kg lambs sell from €88-96/hd, while factory lambs averaged €95-114/hd.

Among the butcher types, up to 58kg, prices topped out at €123/hd, with the best lot on show being four 54kg lambs who also made €123/hd.

Tullow

Trade was reported as being stronger by €1-2/hd, with hoggets over 46kg selling from €118-124/hd. The store trade was brisk with 30-42kgs making from €85-105/hd.

Cast ewes made €10-20/hd over their weight, with heavy ewes making up to €135/hd.

Ballinrobe

While numbers here were similar to the previous week, trade was improved — and significantly in places.

The main movers on price were factory lamb, at €100-121/hd, an increase of €4/hd over seven days.

Store lambs sold from €64-97/hd with ewe lambs making €105-124/hd.

Ewe hoggets for breeding sold to a top of €154/hd, while two-year-old breeding ewes topped out at €150/hd.

Dowra

There was a strong entry here with 1,400 on offer, and prices performing well.

Factory lamb prices from 48-54kg saw the quality lots sell from €118-120.50/hd, with 46-47kgs averaging €116.50-117.50/hd and 41-45kgs €97-108.50/hd.

Forward store lambs ranged from €80-95.50/hd, with lighter stores making €60-80/hd. Heavy cull ewes averaged €80-115/hd while lighter lots suitable for further feeding made €50-80/hd.

Kenmare

Dan McCarthy reported a continuation of recent strong numbers and prices at his sale yesterday.

“Trade was very good despite numbers being unusually strong for the time of year.”

Sample prices included 28kg ewe lambs at €73/hd, 27kg Scotch ram lambs at €60/hd, 30 Suffolk ewe lambs at €79/hd, with 32kg Texels making €83/hd. Top call was a batch of 46kg lambs averaging €106/hd.

Athenry

Brian Hogan reported increased numbers from his previous sale commenting that with lamb prices so strong at marts, they have created a momentum of their own.

Sample prices from yesterday’s sale saw butcher-type lambs make up to €125/hd for weights up to 51.5/kg.

On the factory side you had twelve 46kg lambs that averaged €119/hd while selections from 49-51kg sold from €121-123/hd.

Among the cull ewes heavy lots topped out at €127/hd, while store ewes sold to a top of €110/hd.

Kilkenny

George Candler summed up yesterday’s sale in one short sentence. “The reduction in supply is causing a want.” Prices here saw butcher-type lambs selling from €118-128/kg with factory lambs averaging from €102-108/hd while store lambs sold from €70-95/hd. Cast ewes made €54-139/hd.