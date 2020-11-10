Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Quotes rise — and they look set to keep rising

Edwin Murphy moves lambs back to their pen after being sold at Blessington Mart. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Edwin Murphy moves lambs back to their pen after being sold at Blessington Mart. Photo: Damien Eagers

Edwin Murphy moves lambs back to their pen after being sold at Blessington Mart. Photo: Damien Eagers

Edwin Murphy moves lambs back to their pen after being sold at Blessington Mart. Photo: Damien Eagers

Martin Coughlan

Factories lift their official quotes for lamb by 5-10c/kg while one plant, Kildare Chilling, lifts its offer for cull ewes by 10c/kg.

These increases have long been expected, and they are widely seen as being the first of a series of rises.

While factory bosses were quick to yet again point out that trading conditions have been impacted at their sales end by Covid restrictions at home and abroad, the reality is lamb is still very much wanted by the consumer.

Privacy