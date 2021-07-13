Farming

Processor demand pushes lamb prices by up to 30c/kg

Hard selling by farmers also impacting prices

Davy Darker from Blessington shearing the Suffolk cross sheep on Peter Deane's farm at Laragh Co.Kildare Expand
Martin Coughlan

Factory quotes for lamb lifted yesterday by up to 30c/kg as increased demand from processors and hard selling by farmers impacted the market.

Leading this price increase were the two ICM plants and Dawn Ballyhaunis all three of which moved up their quotes for lamb yesterday to €6.30+10c/kg quality assurance from last week’s €6.00+10c/kg QA.

Despite only pushing their quote forward by 20c/kg Kildare Chilling’s quote of €6.40+10c/kg QA leaves them firmly at the top of our price table. Kepak Athleague were, regrettably, unable to furnish any details on price in relation to their thinking on lamb or cull ewe pricing.

