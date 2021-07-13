Processor demand pushes lamb prices by up to 30c/kg

Factory quotes for lamb lifted yesterday by up to 30c/kg as increased demand from processors and hard selling by farmers impacted the market.

Leading this price increase were the two ICM plants and Dawn Ballyhaunis all three of which moved up their quotes for lamb yesterday to €6.30+10c/kg quality assurance from last week’s €6.00+10c/kg QA.

Despite only pushing their quote forward by 20c/kg Kildare Chilling’s quote of €6.40+10c/kg QA leaves them firmly at the top of our price table. Kepak Athleague were, regrettably, unable to furnish any details on price in relation to their thinking on lamb or cull ewe pricing.

On the cull ewe front, the two ICMs continued to offer €3.30/kg yesterday with Kildare dropping their quote for culls by 30c/kg to €3.00+10c/kg QA. Dawn Ballyhaunis joined Kepak in not offering any official guidance on cull ewes.

Sean McNamara of ICSA was very upbeat about how he sees the trade developing. “Factories need lamb to fill their commitments and are paying from €6.60-6.70/kg, and I don’t see €7/kg as impossible,” Mr McNamara told me.

“The fact is that because of the twelfth of July holiday in the north the factories won’t have the option of getting northern lamb through the marts there and I see them having to push the price further as the week goes on.”

As the price to farmers has come back over the last month I have detected in my conversations with factory representatives a palpable sense of relief. This was possibly best illustrated yesterday when my conversation with a factory man dwelt on numbers.

There are “plenty of sheep about” he told me and then with what amounted to a sigh he said, “We’ll get through them”. I smiled to myself thinking, “The sacrifices ye make”.

The reality, however, is that the market place is not simple and I was left with a lot of questions when I examined Bord Bia’s latest data on European prices.

These centred on the fact that since the start of April this year to the middle of June, prices paid to Irish lamb producers have been, with the exception of one ten-day period in May, consistently stronger than those paid to French producers by between 10-29c/kg. The high point in this dominance was reached on May 22 when the Irish price, excluding VAT, reached €7.67/kg while the French price slipped to €7.38/kg.

The biggest question I have is, if we weren’t in a position to supply the French market at that time — because our product was too dear — where exactly did all that Irish lamb go?

How strong was the trade in Europe outside of France? Or was it a case that the entire lamb meat market at that time was kept buoyant purely by domestic demand here at home?

Whatever the answer “normal service” resumed about three weeks ago, leading to French prices now being 81c/kg stronger than their Irish equivalent, €6.98/kg versus €6.17/kg, again not including VAT.

No wonder my factory man might sigh with comfortable resignation in his ability to deal with any extra numbers; the French market is now once again well within his reach.

The question for sheep farmers is whether the factories will bridge the gap to Sean McNamara’s €7/kg should they choose to go after that market?

Around the marts

Roscrea

“Bigger numbers, but a better trade” was Michael Harty’s summary of proceedings last week. Sample prices among the lambs included 49kgs at €147/hd, 47kgs at €136/hd and 42kgs at €120/hd, with Michael reckoning the general run of lambs as selling from €132-138/hd. Cull ewes saw a top of €170 however with the majority of the heavier ewes selling from €130-140/hd while feeder types ranged from €100-110/hd.

Baltinglass

Trade here was also stronger last week buoyed by strong farmer interest in stores and breeding ewes. Sample prices saw twenty 48kg lambs average €139/hd with a further twenty at 45kgs making €135/hd. The 40-42kg lambs sold from €106-116/hd with the best of those at 36kgs making €108kgs. In the lighter section, samples saw 30-31kgs average from €95-100/hd with three 26kg lambs making €88/hd. Cast ewes sold from €78-144/hd while ewes with lambs at foot topped out at €191/hd.

Headford

Saturday’s sale saw lambs/hoggets sell from €71-129/hd or €1.89-2.91/kg. Among those lambs were 53kg at €135/hd while various batches averaging 44kgs sold from €122-131/hd. Among the lighter offerings, 40-42kgs made from €109-115/hd with 34-35kg lambs making from €98-103/hd. Cull ewes made from €58-149/hd.

Mountbellew

Also on Saturday the sale here saw a strong trade especially for stag ewes while increased numbers of customers for store lambs saw their prices improve by €8-10/hd. Prices among the factory lambs were also reported as being more positive. Heavy stag ewes sold from €125-200/hd with lighter lots selling from €90-125/hd.

Among the lambs were twenty-five 33kg wether lambs that averaged €100, sixteen 37.2kg wethers made €116/hd with twenty-two 35.5 wethers making €110/hd. Twelve mule cross ewe lambs at 38.2kgs averaged €148/hd while twelve 43kg Suffolk ewes made €146/hd.

Kilkenny

There was a smaller turnout here yesterday when compared to previous sales. However George Chandler reported a steady trade with cull ewes particularly strong, topping out at €200/hd from a base of €82/hd. On the lamb side butcher types sold from €135-156/hd with factory types making from €110-131/hd. Among the stores, prices ranged from €95-115/hd.

Raphoe

Although this was a big sale the 2,000 sheep on offer here yesterday was a number in keeping with what would normally be expected at this time of year. Sample prices saw 43kg lambs selling from €129-137/hd with 45-47kgs making from €143-147/hd while four 50-54kg lambs made from €150-154/hd. Among the lighter stores were 36kg at €99/hd and 30kg at €88/hd.

Athenry

Yesterday’s sale saw a bigger turnout than the previous week. Sample prices among the lambs saw 48kg lambs sell from €136-139/hd, with 46-47kgs making from €125-129/hd while 51-52kgs sold from €135-140/hd. Cull ewes topped out at €196/hd from a base of €75/hd.