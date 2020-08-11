Price cuts in Northern factories raise concerns

With so many empty spaces on our price table you could be forgiven for thinking that the sheep world had collapsed following the closure of Kildare Chilling last week.

However, at €4.80/kg+10c/kg QA the two ICM plants have reduced their quote by just 10c/kg, while Dawn Ballyhaunis, who were absent last week, return with an offer of €5.00+10c/kg QA.

I'm not saying there's anything wonderful about the ICM price, but some of those I spoke to with sheep to sell had feared worse.

What is of concern, though, is that prices in the North slipped 18-24c/kg yesterday to average €4.82-4.87/kg.

Last week I asked how Southern factories could afford to bring lambs from the North when factory prices there were matching those here at €5.00-5.11/kg. Now I have my answer: they ain't €5/kg no more.

The IFA and ICSA have warned factories not to attempt to take advantage of the Covid-related closure of the plant in Kildare, but are they willing to mount an operation to track any Northern hauliers bringing lamb South?

Kepak Athleague were unable to furnish a quote for either lambs or cull ewes, while Dawn offered no quote for culls. So all I can offer on culls is an unchanged quote of €2.60/kg from ICM.

Sean Dennehy of the IFA claims that actual prices for culls are running at €2.60-2.80/kg.

Aside from all this, I was heartened by one factory representative's response when asked how he saw retail demand: "There's not a bad want out there," he told me.

However, Sean McNamara of ICSA was critical of prices, pointing out that at €4.80/kg your 21kg lamb comes into just €100.80/hd before any add-ons, compared to the €121.50/hd a 45kg cull ewe would return at €2.70/kg.

Steady

Sean Dennehy said of lamb prices: "The trade remains steady with €5.00-5.10/kg being offered for the first few days of this week."

He added that numbers "seem to be tight" due to farmers having moved a higher number of stock in the run up to the Eid festival.

Also of interest is his claim that in the run-up to Eid, a higher number of lighter lambs went through the system, meaning that there could be a deficit of properly fit lambs at some point.

Trade at marts over the last week has seen prices for lambs fall back as factory demand has slackened following Eid, while numbers continue very strong.

However, on the store side farmer demand continues to keep prices well maintained, with your better-type store frequently operating from €75-90/hd and occasionally more.

Breeding sales are now starting to take off, with Mountbellew reporting ewe hoggets as making €175-211/hd, although plainer types were a harder sale.

In Enniscorthy Kevin Murphy said a good share of ewe lambs were being bought by men who intend to let them lie on to be sold next year as dry hoggets.

Marts

Standout prices

€217/hd

Top price paid for hoggets at Manorhamilton

€139/hd

Top price paid for cull ewes at Carnew

Manorhamilton

Numbers here continued very strong last week, with Ivan Moffitt reporting yet another 3,000-plus sale and noting that overall numbers are now ahead of last year.

Fat lambs were a good trade with 42-45kgs averaging €105/hd, with the best price being 47kgs at €110.

A very strong store trade saw Suffolk lambs average €70-92/hd, with mountain lamb making €58-70/hd. Ewe lambs sold to a top of €130/hd, with hoggets making up to €217/hd.

Carnew

Another case of bigger numbers — 3,218, with trade for all types well maintained, while ewe lambs saw prices range from €85-135/hd on the back of increased farmer demand.

40-44kgs sold from €88-103/hd, with those from 45-49kg averaging €95-111/hd, while heavier lots sold from €103-110/hd.

Heavy cull ewes made €120-139/hd while feeding ewes sold from €65-100/hd. Breeding ewes from two to three years averaged €160-190, while hoggets made €164-195/hd.

Roscommon

Numbers here were similar to the previous week, but recent factory price cuts impacted, with prices easing.

The best of the finished lambs saw 51kgs making €112/hd, while a batch at 49.5kg averaged €105/hd, with 44kgs seeing €100/hd.

Among the ewe lambs, 50kgs sold for €117/hd, with 42.3kgs making €114/hd, while various lots around the 38kg mark sold from €91-106/hd.

Samples among the stores included 36.8kgs at €91/hd, 38.7kgs at €90/hd and 31.2kgs at €76/hd.

Cast ewes averaged €30-124/hd.

Enniscorthy

There was a big entry of sheep here, with butcher-type lambs reported as being better by €5-10/hd.

Sample prices saw 55kgs making €126/hd, with 20 at 50kg averaging €122/hd.

There was a smaller show of factory lambs, with prices in general ranging from €96-107/hd.

Among the Suffolk ewe lambs were five at 40kg who made €126/hd, with 14 at 41kg averaging €124/hd. In the lighter section 15 at 29kg sold for €101, while 18 averaging 37kg made €110/hd.

With farmers continuing to buy for surplus grass, forward stores here sold from €85-93/hd.

Mountbellew

There was an increased show of breeding sheep here with good ewe hoggets a strong trade at prices of €175-211/hd. Plainer lots were a harder sell, though.

First-crop ewes sold from €140-160/hd, with second croppers making €130-160/hd. The trade for factory lamb was more difficult than previously, but trade for ewe lambs saw 12 at 52kg average €105/kg, with 10 at 41.7/kg making €115/hd, while eight 44kg quality ewe lambs made €130/hd.

There was a good show of stag ewes, with prices starting at €70/hd.

Kilkenny

Numbers here were back yesterday, with George Candler reporting a good trade in the light of the closure of Kildare Chilling.

Butcher-type lambs saw 47kgs making €109-112/hd, while 50kg lots made €113-115.

Top call among the butchers saw 55kgs making €122/hd.

On the store side a strong trade saw 32kgs making €72, with 38kgs at €90/hd, while 40kgs saw €94/hd. Cast ewes sold from €86-132/hd, while breeding hoggets saw a top call of €200/hd.