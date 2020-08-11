Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Price cuts in Northern factories raise concerns

 

These 12 lambs weighing 43.7kg sold for €97.50 a head at Loughrea last Thursday. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand
These seven lambs weighing 44.7kg changed hands for €100 apiece. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand

Close

These 12 lambs weighing 43.7kg sold for €97.50 a head at Loughrea last Thursday. Photo: Hany Marzouk

These 12 lambs weighing 43.7kg sold for €97.50 a head at Loughrea last Thursday. Photo: Hany Marzouk

These seven lambs weighing 44.7kg changed hands for €100 apiece. Photo: Hany Marzouk

These seven lambs weighing 44.7kg changed hands for €100 apiece. Photo: Hany Marzouk

/

These 12 lambs weighing 43.7kg sold for €97.50 a head at Loughrea last Thursday. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Martin Coughlan

With so many empty spaces on our price table you could be forgiven for thinking that the sheep world had collapsed following the closure of Kildare Chilling last week.

However, at €4.80/kg+10c/kg QA the two ICM plants have reduced their quote by just 10c/kg, while Dawn Ballyhaunis, who were absent last week, return with an offer of €5.00+10c/kg QA.

I'm not saying there's anything wonderful about the ICM price, but some of those I spoke to with sheep to sell had feared worse.