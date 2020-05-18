Farming

Price creeping upwards as factories 'have tongues out' for lamb ahead of Ramadan

This pen of 11 lambs weighing 44.7kgs sold for €128/hd at Loughrea Mart

Martin Coughlan

The first thing to notice this week is that the factory price table below is more or less complete.

After almost a month away Dawn Ballyhaunis are back with a full complement of quotes, while Kepak Athleague, who have also been on the missing list for some time, offer quotes for springs and culls.

The ICM plants lift their quote for springs by 10c/kg to €6.00/kg plus 10c/kg QA, in line with Dawn. Kepak also resume on €6.00/kg, with a 15c/kg quality bonus.