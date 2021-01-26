Positive outlook for sheep farmers despite price dip

The outlook for sheep farmers this year remains positive despite prices in the factories and the marts easing back slightly over the past week.

Seamus McMenamin of Bord Bia maintained that prices in 2021 will be helped by a combination of lower sheep output across the EU, reduced imports from New Zealand, and the difficulties faced by British farmers in getting product into France and other European markets.

Last week prices in the marts fell by €4-8/hd amid suggestions that agreement had been reached between the British and French governments to ameliorate the barriers to trade which have arisen post-Brexit.

Factory quotes have also been pulled by 20c/kg in recent days, with most export plants working off a base of €5.80-6.00/kg, but paying up to €6.20-6.30/kg. Mr McMenamin said tight supplies in Ireland and the EU, combined with Britain’s effective exclusion from the French market, should underpin prices this year. In 2020 the total kill in sheep factories came to 2.9 million. However, Mr McMenamin pointed out that the 53-week kill last year, and a drop in the carry-over of hoggets by around 90,000 head, was being reflected in tighter supplies at the moment. This has been exacerbated by a significant drop in imports from Northern Ireland, which fell by close to 20,000 head to 308,000 in 2020. Mr McMenamin predicted that supplies would remain fairly tight this year, despite a larger lamb flock being forecast this spring and summer. He said EU numbers are forecast to fall by 1pc this year, on top of a 3pc reduction in 2020. In addition, imports are predicted to drop by 3pc in 2021, following on from a 4pc fall last year. The reduced level of imports is a function of increased demand for meat in China over the last three years as a result of the African Swine Flu (ASF) outbreak which resulted in 45pc of the country’s sow herd being culled. China is now taking around half of New Zealand’s total sheep-meat exports, and this trade is forecast to hold fairly steady in 2021, despite an expectation that Chinese pork production will recover to 80pc of pre-ASF levels.

