Positive outlook for sheep farmers despite price dip

Cheviot ewes for sale at Blessington mart. Photo: Damien Eagers

Close

Cheviot ewes for sale at Blessington mart. Photo: Damien Eagers

Cheviot ewes for sale at Blessington mart. Photo: Damien Eagers

Cheviot ewes for sale at Blessington mart. Photo: Damien Eagers

Declan O’Brien and Martin Coughlan

The outlook for sheep farmers this year remains positive despite prices in the factories and the marts easing back slightly over the past week.

Seamus McMenamin of Bord Bia maintained that prices in 2021 will be helped by a combination of lower sheep output across the EU, reduced imports from New Zealand, and the difficulties faced by British farmers in getting product into France and other European markets.

Last week prices in the marts fell by €4-8/hd amid suggestions that agreement had been reached between the British and French governments to ameliorate the barriers to trade which have arisen post-Brexit.

