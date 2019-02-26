Farm Ireland
Thursday 28 February 2019

Numbers start to tighten as lambing season keeps buyers on the farm

 

Roscommon Sheep. Lot 66. Weight Amount 2 Ewes 2 Lambs. Price €180 ( per pair). Photo Brian Farrell
Roscommon Sheep. Lot 66. Weight Amount 2 Ewes 2 Lambs. Price €180 ( per pair). Photo Brian Farrell
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

The story in the sheep trade is that numbers appear to have tightened at both the factory and mart gate as farmers concentrate on keeping a close eye on the lambing.

Despite all this activity going on and numbers remaining steady, this week's price table below sees only Kepak Athleague fit to hold their lamb price at last week's levels, i.e. €5.10+15c/kg quality assurance.

The two ICM plants both pulled their official quotes by 10c/kg to €5.00/kg +10c/kg QA, while Dawn Ballyhaunis eased back by just 5c/kg to €5.05+10c/kg QA. There was no quote available for lamb from either Kildare Chilling or Moyvalley yesterday as both plants kept their counsel.

Kildare, however, returned to our price table yesterday with the top quote for cull ewes at €2.70+10c/kg QA. Kepak Athleague fall away into second place on cull ewe price as they drop their price by 10c/kg to fall in line with the two ICMs and Dawn on €2.60/kg.

IFA National Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy said lamb finishers have responded to the reduction in lamb prices with Department figures for week-ending February 16 showing the kill down to 37,026, compared to 45,939 for the same week last year.

Mr Dennehy said farmers were not prepared to part with lambs at the lower prices with factories still reported as paying €5.25 to €5.40/kg to get stock.

ICSA's sheep chair Sean McNamara stated that "factories were playing with the trade" as they moved prices around. He reckoned the top of the trade was in and around the €5.30/kg mark.

In relation to cull ewes, there was a divergence of opinion yesterday among the IFA and ICSA with Sean McNamara claiming culls were steady at €2.60-2.70/kg, while his opposite number Mr Dennehy claimed the top of the cull ewe market at the factory gate was €3.00/kg.

Mr Dennehy said IFA are pushing for the bonus for quality assured lambs to increase to 30c/kg. He said some factories have already moved with 15c and 20c/kg payments.

I'm not against anybody getting more money, the danger is that factories might seize on this as an opportunity to drop the base price. Remember quality assurance payments are made at the factories' discretion and are in effect not mandatory.

Marts

Tullow

Trade was a shade easier here with heavy hoggets less by €6-7/hd. Hoggets over 50kg in general sold from €120-125/hd with one batch weighing 56kg setting the top bar at €127/hd. 40-50kg lambs made from €107-118/hd, while lighter lots from 30-34kg made from €88-95/hd. Cast ewes were easier by €1-2/hd in places with the top call being €122/hd.

Baltinglass

Numbers were reduced here with the trade overall easier by €2-3/hd. Heavy lambs in the 45-55kg bracket sold from €115-124/hd with those from 40-45kg making from €95-112/hd. The store trade saw averages from €60-100/hd on weights from 25-37kg. Cast ewes sold from €68-116/hd.

Mountbellew

Numbers were also less here with the trade for hoggets seeing a better demand for the better finished animal. The stag ewe was largely unchanged; however, the trade in ewes with lambs at foot was stronger than previously. Looking at some sample prices, you have seven 42.6kg ram hoggets making €96/hd, eleven 43.1kg wether hoggets at €100/hd with a further dozen 46kg wethers making €115/hd. Stag ewes sold from €78-121/hd. On the breeding side, second crop ewes with twins at foot sold to a top of €250/hd while two third crop ewes with four lambs at foot made €224/hd. Various batches of scanned first crop ewes due in March sold from €170-177/hd.

Headford

The trade here saw hoggets selling from €74-110/hd or from €2.13-2.20/kg. Sample prices from the sheets included, 40kg at €85/hd and 46kg at €100/hd. In-lamb ewes sold to a top of €155/hd while among the cull ewes, prices ranged from €85-100

Carnew

While demand was reported as strong, prices were in general steady across all classes. Hoggets over 50kg sold from €121-125hd with those in the 45-49kg bracket making from €111-121/hd. 40-44kg lambs sold from €99-115/hd with lighter lots making from €80-106/hd. In-lamb ewes made from €100-178/hd, while ewes with twins at foot made from €185-242/hd.

Raphoe

A smaller sale than previously as sheep men took advantage of the good weather to attend to lambing. Averages from the sheets saw 50-56kg lambs make from €120-128/hd.

