Numbers start to tighten as lambing season keeps buyers on the farm

The story in the sheep trade is that numbers appear to have tightened at both the factory and mart gate as farmers concentrate on keeping a close eye on the lambing.

The story in the sheep trade is that numbers appear to have tightened at both the factory and mart gate as farmers concentrate on keeping a close eye on the lambing.

Despite all this activity going on and numbers remaining steady, this week's price table below sees only Kepak Athleague fit to hold their lamb price at last week's levels, i.e. €5.10+15c/kg quality assurance.

The two ICM plants both pulled their official quotes by 10c/kg to €5.00/kg +10c/kg QA, while Dawn Ballyhaunis eased back by just 5c/kg to €5.05+10c/kg QA. There was no quote available for lamb from either Kildare Chilling or Moyvalley yesterday as both plants kept their counsel.

Kildare, however, returned to our price table yesterday with the top quote for cull ewes at €2.70+10c/kg QA. Kepak Athleague fall away into second place on cull ewe price as they drop their price by 10c/kg to fall in line with the two ICMs and Dawn on €2.60/kg.

IFA National Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy said lamb finishers have responded to the reduction in lamb prices with Department figures for week-ending February 16 showing the kill down to 37,026, compared to 45,939 for the same week last year.

Mr Dennehy said farmers were not prepared to part with lambs at the lower prices with factories still reported as paying €5.25 to €5.40/kg to get stock.

ICSA's sheep chair Sean McNamara stated that "factories were playing with the trade" as they moved prices around. He reckoned the top of the trade was in and around the €5.30/kg mark.

In relation to cull ewes, there was a divergence of opinion yesterday among the IFA and ICSA with Sean McNamara claiming culls were steady at €2.60-2.70/kg, while his opposite number Mr Dennehy claimed the top of the cull ewe market at the factory gate was €3.00/kg.