Back to Independent.ie

More woe as up to 50c/kg hacked off hogget quotes

Martin Coughlan

The sheep factory price slide continues. Quotes for lamb slipped another 10c/kg yesterday, while hoggets were slashed by 50c/kg.

On the lamb side the two ICM plants eased back 10c/kg to €5.20+10c/kg quality assurance, while Kildare Chilling drop 10c/kg to €5.30+10c/kg QA.

Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague, who were not in a position to offer any official quotes last week, return with €5.20+10c/kg QA and €5.20+15c/kg QA respectively.