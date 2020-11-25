Mid Kerry Mart assembles sheep for Dutch export

As we near the end of a year unlike any other, Mid Kerry mart, based on Milltown's Chapel Lane, has exported its first load of sheep from Kerry for 2020 over recent days.

These sheep will be exported to the Netherlands, the mart told The Kerryman.

And as if the occasion were not special enough, this is also the first time that scotch lambs have been exported from Mid Kerry Mart to this particular market.

The load in question consisted of lowland crossbred and scotch ram lambs, a mart spokesperson explained.

The weight range of the animals, approximately, was between 30 kilogrammes and 40 kilogrammes.

"Hopefully this will continue into the future, as it would be a great asset to the sheep farmers of Kerry and beyond," a Mid Kerry Mart spokesperson told this newspaper in recent days.

The mart has added that it is quite hopeful of assembling another load for export within the coming fortnight.

Anyone who has these types of lambs on their farm is asked to contact Mid Kerry Mart at (066) 976 7309.

Kerryman