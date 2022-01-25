Lamb quotes slashed by up to 25c/kg in latest round of cuts

There was more bad news for farmers yesterday as factory bosses sliced another 10-25c/kg off their quotes for lamb.

This brings the drop since January 4 to 40-50c/kg.

Leading the charge downwards are the two ICM plants, who cut 25c/kg to €6.40+10c/kg quality assurance.

Kildare Chilling slipped back by just 10c/kg to €6.70/kg+10/kg QA.

However, while Kildare are paying to 22.5kg carcase weight, the ICMs are on 23kg.

Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague declined to quote, but it is understood that Kepak are offering €6.40+15c/kg for lamb.

The farm organisations strongly condemned this latest round of price cuts, with Sean McNamara of ICSA continuing to advise farmers with heavy lambs to bring them to the marts.

“We know the demand is there when we see factory agents heading to the marts and buying up all around them, with heavy ewe lambs making €10-€15/hd more than they are making in the factories,” he claimed.

Sean Dennehy, the IFA’s sheep chairman, added: “The mart trade for these lambs is much better than what factories are offering and farmers should consider the most appropriate outlet for the lambs they have.”

He pointed out that with the lifting of Covid restrictions, “demand for lamb will increase from the food service sector”.

In relation to supplies, Mr Dennehy said: “Numbers of lambs presenting at factories is low, with €6.90/kg freely available and some deals at €7.00/kg.”

Cull ewes are reported to be selling for €3.20-3.50/kg.

When asked how they can justify the price cuts, one factory representative said: “Only 20-30pc of the lambs presenting are suitable for the carcase export market.”

Pressed on where the remaining 70-80pc was going, he said: “We are discounting it and trying to get rid of it as best we can. Foreign markets will not accept heavy lamb.”

Ominously, he said that in relation to Ramadan, which is due to start on April 2: “This quality won’t work. If lambs continue heavy, Ramadan this year will be a non-event for Irish lamb.”

In a further blow to lamb prices, a representative of the ICM group said they are cutting the price paid for 25kg+ carcases by 30c/kg.

With factories pressing prices down hard, the mart trade has cooled over the last couple of weeks.

Patsy Smith of Dowra was one of several mart managers who calculated the drop in mart prices for butcher and factory types at €12-14/hd, although the trade for stores appears largely unaffected so far.

Mart numbers have eased, as sellers wait to see how the trade develops further.

“Our numbers were back on Saturday because men chose not to show sheep,” said Patsy. “It has developed into a game of who blinks first, farmers or factories.”

Dowra

The top call among the heavy sheep saw ten 70kg hoggets average €154/hd, with sixty at 53kg making €153/hd, while thirteen at 50kg sold for €152/hd.

Among the lighter offerings, fifteen 48kg lambs sold to €146/hd, with twenty averaging 45kg making €143.50/hd. Stores made €100-120/hd.

The top call among the cull ewes was €153/hd.

Raphoe

Numbers were well back at 500 yesterday in comparison to the previous week.

Among the heavier lambs, 47-48kgs sold from €147-149/hd, with 51kgs making up to €154/hd.

On the store side, forward types made €120-142/hd, with lighter animals selling from €120-142/hd.

Cull ewes made €125-176/hd.

There were a small number of ewes with lambs at foot: those with twins made €235-310/unit while those with singles sold for €180-230/unit.

Baltinglass

While store lambs appeared to hold on Saturday, hHeavy lamb/hogget has fallen significantly: 52kg lambs topped out at €146/hd as opposed to the €157/hd made by 50kgs two weeks ago.

Stores, however, in general held with a reduction of €1-2/hd.

This saw the better 35-36kg lamb make €110-112/hd, with 30-31kgs selling to 90-98/hd, while at the lighter end the better 24-26kg lamb made €80-87/hd.

Ewes with lambs at foot sold from €190-230/hd, with in-lamb ewes making up to €180/hd while cast ewes sold for €55-140/hd.

Mountbellew

Numbers were easier as were prices, but demand for lambs with flesh continued strong.

Sample prices included eleven 55kg wether hoggets at €152/hd, with ten 46kg wethers averaging €144/hd, while fourteen at 40.8kg sold to €125/hd.

On the ewe hogget side, fourteen at 43.2kg made €132/hd, with six at 53.3kg making €155/hd.

There was a bigger turnout of stags, with trade strong for heavier types. Prices ranged from €88-160/hd.

In-lamb ewes were a mixed trade, although demand for ewes with lambs at foot was brisk, with one fourth-crop ewe with twins at foot making €234/hd, while three third-crop ewes with strong singles at foot averaged €230/unit.

Carnew

Although back on the previous week, the turnout of 2,100 was still considerable.

David Quinn had expected the trade for heavy lamb to be “sticky” and although they were back around €5/hd, they still sold to a top of €158/hd, with factory types €150-152/hd.

The store trade cracked on well, with 42kg lambs making €128-135/hd, while lighter 33kg lambs made up to €117/hd.

Strong demand from wholesalers underpinned the trade for culls.

Athenry

There were 400 lambs presented yesterday, with 200 on the cull ewe side.

Prices were firm, with 48kg lambs selling from €145-155/hd and 57kgs making up to €165/hd, while various selections at 47-47.5kg made €145-150/hd.

39kgs made €128/hd, with 35.5kgs seeing €110/hd.

On the stag side 87-95kgs sold for €153-170/hd, with 80-85kgs averaging €145/hd.