Lamb quotes slashed by up to 25c/kg in latest round of cuts

Factories

These three unweighed rams made €79 apiece. Pic – Gerry Faughnan Expand
Deal: These eight ram lambs, averaging 28kg, made €54/hd at Dowra Expand
Sheep quotes Expand

Martin Coughlan

There was more bad news for farmers yesterday as factory bosses sliced another 10-25c/kg off their quotes for lamb.

This brings the drop since January 4 to 40-50c/kg.

