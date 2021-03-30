Lamb price up €35/hd on this time last year

What a difference a year makes. This week last year this column ran the heading “what was shaping up to be a great year for sheep farmers has become a nightmare”.

The closure of the hospitality sector had resulted in huge market uncertainty for processors, who dropped quotes for both hogget and spring lamb by 60c/kg to €5.00/kg and €5.90/kg respectively, with culls ewes quoted at €2.45-2.50/kg.

Yesterday those processors were quoting €7.65-7.70/kg plus bonuses for springs, and while their offerings for hogget have eased by 10-20c/kg from last week’s high they still ranged from €6.70-7.00/kg plus 10c/ quality assurance bonus.

That’s a year on year difference in favour of the sheep farmer less quality bonuses of €1.75-1.80/kg for spring lamb, or €35-36/hd on a 20kg carcase.

The figures are even more impressive for hoggets: your 23kg carcase is worth €154-161, compared to €115 last year.

Cull ewes are being quoted from 3.00-3.20/kg — either unchanged or up 10c/kg — meaning a 40kg carcase is worth €28-30/hd more than this time last year.

Yesterday saw the two ICM plants and Dawn Ballyhaunis lift their spring lamb quotes by 25c/kg to €7.65+10c/kg; they were joined on that figure by Kepak Athleague.

As they say the Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, and hogget was back 10-20c/kg.

‘Not as hot’

ICSA’s Sean McNamara noted that while factories appeared to be “not as hot for hogget” this week, he expects them to continue to want their fair share.

He said the increase in demand and price for culls was symptomatic of the factories’ need for sheep meat at a price in general — taking from the hogget and adding a little to the cull ewe.

Sean reports culls as selling from €3.30-3.40/kg, with spring lambs making up to €8/kg, with “more expected”.

On the import side, in the week ending March 19, 3,489 hoggets were imported from the North, back 252 on the previous week.

This brought the number of hoggets exported from the North to Southern sheep plants for direct slaughter this year to 51,018, a decline of 34pc on the same period last year.

Add that to the 7pc year-on-year decline in domestic slaughterings and you can see that it will not be simple for the factories to continue to supply their markets if they start to play with prices paid to farmers.

Marts Roundup

Baltinglass

Numbers were down here, but demand also eased, softening returns by €1-3/hd.

Samples on the heavier side included three 58kg lambs at €160/hd; five at 55kgs made €158/hd, while ten at 48kg averaged €140/hd.

Those from 37-42kg made €111-114/hd, with six at 35kg making €96/hd.

Cast ewes sold from €65-127/hd, while on the breeding side ewes with twins at foot sold to a top of €260/hd.

Mountbellew

Sample prices here included four 65kg hoggets that averaged €165/hd, with seven 49kg hoggets making €168/hd, while fourteen at 51kg averaged €163/hd.

In the lighter division, fourteen 44kg hoggets made €160/hd, with four at 39.1kg selling for €126/hd.

Stag ewes were a good trade, with heavier lots keenly sought, at €130-188/hd.

On the breeding side four second-crop ewes with six lambs at foot made €314/hd, and two ewes with twins at foot sold for €272/unit, while two ewes with three lambs at foot made €248/hd.

Headford

There was a good turnout here, no doubt helped by the fact it was a show and sale, with the prize winners on the spring lamb side seeing prices range from €3.91/kg for 47kgs (€184/hd) to €4.05/kg for 42kgs, bringing them to €180/hd.

Overall prices for springs and hogget ranged from €116-188/hd, while on the breeding side ewes with lambs at foot sold from €160-238/unit.

Cull ewes made €58-154/hd.

Athenry

Yesterday’s sale here had a good turnout, with 52kg springs making up to €189/hd.

Brian Hogan reported those butcher-type 52-56kg springs as averaging around €43.80/kg, while those from 45-48/kg sold to €3.70/kg.

Samples on the factory hogget side saw 42.5kgs selling to €153/hd, while various selections at 43kg made €162-164/hd, with one batch at 40.5kg selling for €151/hd.

Best of the cull ewes was a 106kg that made €198; other prices of note included 91kgs at €170, 53kgs €170 and 97kgs at €197.

Kilkenny

Although yesterday’s full report was not available as we went to press, George Candler’s summary read: “News flash: spring lambs from €170 to €211 per head with hoggets to €175; 47kg lambs €209, 43kg lambs €211.

“Perhaps the sheep farmer will be able to take a holiday later in the year!”