Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Lamb price up €35/hd on this time last year

Spring quotes rise again, by up to 25c/kg, but hoggets fall back

Lambs on the move. Expand

Close

Lambs on the move.

Lambs on the move.

Lambs on the move.

Martin Coughlan

What a difference a year makes. This week last year this column ran the heading “what was shaping up to be a great year for sheep farmers has become a nightmare”.

The closure of the hospitality sector had resulted in huge market uncertainty for processors, who dropped quotes for both hogget and spring lamb by 60c/kg to €5.00/kg and €5.90/kg respectively, with culls ewes quoted at €2.45-2.50/kg.

Yesterday those processors were quoting €7.65-7.70/kg plus bonuses for springs, and while their offerings for hogget have eased by 10-20c/kg from last week’s high they still ranged from €6.70-7.00/kg plus 10c/ quality assurance bonus.

Privacy