Information meetings to supply Atlantic Hill Lamb announced

Speaking at their National AGM Irish National Hill Farmers Association National Vice President Brendan Joyce announced the opening of a light lamb market titled ‘Atlantic Hill Lamb’ which will see 400 lambs a week killed for markets in Italy and Norway at Kepak Athleague.

The market stated Joyce “which we will start supplying to in early August is for light lamb carcass between 10 and 15kg with a minimum O2 Grade that will deliver a price of €5/kg.”

Ensuring all lambs have the correct fat cover will, he added, “be essential in ensuring the market prospers as previous attempts at supplying these markets failed because lambs didn’t meet the specifications required.”