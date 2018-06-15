Farm Ireland
Information meetings to supply Atlantic Hill Lamb announced

Ensuring all lambs have the correct fat cover will be essential.
FarmIreland Team

A series of information meetings will take place in the coming days for sheep farmers interested in supplying 'Atlantic Hill Lamb'.

Speaking at their National AGM Irish National Hill Farmers Association National Vice President Brendan Joyce announced the opening of a light lamb market titled ‘Atlantic Hill Lamb’ which will see 400 lambs a week killed for markets in Italy and Norway at Kepak Athleague.

The market stated Joyce “which we will start supplying to in early August is for light lamb carcass between 10 and 15kg with a minimum O2 Grade that will deliver a price of €5/kg.”

Ensuring all lambs have the correct fat cover will, he added, “be essential in ensuring the market prospers as previous attempts at supplying these markets failed because lambs didn’t meet the specifications required.”

In the coming weeks continue Joyce “the INHFA will be hosting a number of meetings to inform interested farmers, how they can supply to this market:  the type of lamb required: the pricing structure involve: what feeding may be required and how we intend to further develop and expand this market.  

Upcoming Meetings

Tuesday 19 June - Blue Haven, Kilcar, Co Donegal.

Wednesday 20 June – Alices Hotel, Achill Sound, Co Mayo.

Thursday 21 June – Cawleys Hotel, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo

All meetings to start at 8:30pm


Online Editors

