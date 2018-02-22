Hogget prices rising despite dirty sheep row

Factory quotes this week for hogget are anything from 20-25c/kg ahead of where they were last week with Kepak Athleague heading the table on an official quote of €5.35kg +5c/kg bonus, a jump of 25c/kg on last week.

Also up 25c/kg on last week are Dawn Ballyhaunis whose quote of €5.25/kg for hogget moves them level with the two ICMs who themselves are up 20c/kg to €5.25/kg. The only price difference between them continues to be the level of bonus on offer - 10c/kg at the two ICMs against the 5c/kg paid by Dawn. Kildare Chilling who were top of the pile last week slip to second place despite rising their official quote for hogget by 20c/kg to €5.30/kg. Moyvalley quoted a straight €5.30/kg for hogget yesterday.

On the issue of the "dirty sheep" I see the IFA have put a figure of over 7,000 as being the number of lambs rejected by the department as they were deemed to fall into Category C. IFA sheep chairman Sean Dennehy was critical of the department officials, claiming some were going "over the top" on the issue and there was a "complete lack of consistency".