Hints of price rises around the corner as trade holds and numbers drop

On the move: Cheviot ewes for sale at Blessington mart. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

On the move: Cheviot ewes for sale at Blessington mart. Photo: Damien Eagers

Martin Coughlan

Quotes from the factories remained unchanged yet again yesterday, with lamb base prices continuing on €4.90-5.10/kg plus various bonuses.

It’s also as you were on the cull ewe front, with €2.50/kg the universal quote, and Kildare adding their 10c/kg quality bonus.

How are numbers developing? While the factories, probably accurately, say they are getting enough, the reality is that while marts continue to see high entries the peak seems to have passed.