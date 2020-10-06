Hints of brighter times ahead as price rot stops

For the first time in nearly a month, I am not the bearer of bad news: factory quotes remained static yesterday.

However, I had thought there just might be some positive movement, as opposed to the prices sticking like a lamb in mud.

Kildare Chilling continue to be the market leader for lamb and culls on our table with their base offering of €5.10+10c/kg quality assurance and €2.50+10c/kg QA respectively. Kepak Athleague yet again failed to offer a quote.

I did get the feeling yesterday that there was a certain anxiousness among factories to get a handle on what sheep were about.

Sean Dennehy of the IFA said supplies of fit lambs had tightened and despite lambs selling from €5.20-5.30/kg, the prospect of more was reflected in producer groups operating comfortably above these prices.

The want for sheep, Sean said, had also seen factories lift their weight limit to 22kg.

Sean McNamara of ICSA said sheep farmers were angry that the factories only lifted the weight limit to native producers after they had previously done so for their Northern customers.

He claimed that heavy lamb coming from the North is seeing nothing like penalties that are being applied to southern farmers for the same weights here.

On the mart side, sales across the country yesterday generally had stronger numbers but reported prices as being up by €2-4/hd. Granted, a good share of this improvement is down to farmers paying better prices for both stores and breeding sheep, but the underlying trend appears to be for a general improvement in prices across the board.

Having contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs with a series of questions on how the practicalities of any Brexit tariff system might operate after December 31, I received a detailed reply with the following extract pertinent to cross-border trade:

“Worth noting also is that regardless of the outcome of the ongoing EU-UK negotiations, the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland will apply from January 1, ensuring that many of the changes arising in our trade with Great Britain will not apply to trade with Northern Ireland.”

Looking at the figures on throughput, Bord Bia are reporting that as of the week ending September 26, the overall lamb kill in the Republic for the year to that date was up 8pc or 136,115 on 2019, to 1,834,133, while the cast ewe and ram kill was back 4.6pc to 277,599. North of the border the total sheep kill is reported as being 9.3pc stronger at 329,010.

All of which would lead you to believe that market demand has remained consistently strong this year.

Around the marts

Jimmy Coyle, left and his cousin, James Coyle, from Belmullet, Co Mayo examine cheviot rams at the Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Breeders' show and sale at Blessington mart. Damien Eagers Photography

Jimmy Coyle, left and his cousin, James Coyle, from Belmullet, Co Mayo examine cheviot rams at the Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Breeders' show and sale at Blessington mart.

Dowra

At 1,800 Patsy Smith reckons “numbers are becoming less and those selling are into their second and third draws”, meaning quality has also eased. That said, factory lambs were still fit to make €98-115.50/hd, which was broadly in line with the previous week.

Trade for stores was strong, with farmers bidding the better types into €80-95/hd. The best of the ewe lambs sold from €95-120/hd, with lighter lots averaging €70-90/hd. The better ewe hoggets were €140-180/hd, with lighter hoggets €100-140/hd.

Raphoe

At 1,000, numbers here yesterday were less than the previous weeks, but prices were €2-4/hd better. Batches in the 41kg bracket made €91-94/hd, while early samples in the 46-50kg ranged from €111-115/hd.

Among the lighter offerings were 29kgs at €76/hd, 30kgs at €70/hd and 27kgs at €68/hd. Hoggets sold from 142-168/hd, while fat ewes ranged from €60-120/hd.

Kilkenny

Yesterday’s turnout was also reduced here but as in Raphoe prices averaged €2-4/hd higher. Butcher-type lambs sold from €110-117/hd, with factory lambs making €97-112/hd, while stores ranged from €75-93/hd.

Breeding hoggets sold from €155-180/hd, while a small turnout of cull ewes averaged €70-120/hd.

Carnew

There was no fall-off in numbers down Wicklow way with a full yard of over 4,000d sheep meeting an improving trade, with averages €2-3/hd stronger across the board.

Lambs over 49kg sold from €110-118/hd, with those in the 44-48kg bracket making €100-114/hd, while 40-43kg lambs averaged €91-103/hd.

Stores over 35kg sold from €84-96/hd, with lighter lots making €72-88/hd. Ewe lambs averaged €90-121/hd, with hogget ewes making €140-190/hd, while older breeding ewes sold from €110-168/hd. Cull ewes made €65-131/hd.

Blessington

Trade for breeding stock was described as lively, with Cheviot hogget ewes selling from €150-197/hd and older Cheviot ewes averaging €120-175/hd.

On the Suffolk side, hogget ewes made from €170-210/hd with older types making €120-160/hd. Heavy lambs averaged 110-114/hd with factory types making €98-110/hd.

Stores over 40kgs sold from €83-96/hd, with those in the 35-40kg range making from €75-90/hd while lighter stores made from €65-83/hd.

Fat ewes sold from €110-132/hd, with feeder types making from €69-108/hd.

Standout sale

Kilkenny: Ten 51kg lambs average €117/hd.

Dowra: Ewe hoggets sell to €180/hd