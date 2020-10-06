Farming

Hints of brighter times ahead as price rot stops

Best in show: Carla Fox, from Upper Calary, Sugarloaf, ties rosettes to her father-in-law Edward Fox&rsquo;s pen after he won overall champion ram at the Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Breeders' show and sale at Blessington Mart. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Damien Eagers Photography

Martin Coughlan

For the first time in nearly a month, I am not the bearer of bad news: factory quotes remained static yesterday.

However, I had thought there just might be some positive movement, as opposed to the prices sticking like a lamb in mud.

Kildare Chilling continue to be the market leader for lamb and culls on our table with their base offering of €5.10+10c/kg quality assurance and €2.50+10c/kg QA respectively. Kepak Athleague yet again failed to offer a quote.