High hogget carryover boosts kill rate by 15pc

Data from Bord Bia shows that the total sheep kill for 2022 to the April 9 is running 15pc ahead of the corresponding period for 2021 at 729,741 against 636,808 last year.

These increased numbers are credited by Bord Bia to high carryover of hoggets from the second half of 2021.This has meant that despite strong market demand, the factory trade for spring lambs has been very slow to get properly moving as the factories concentrate on dealing with those increased hogget numbers at prices 70-85c/kg below those for springs.

As a result, yesterday saw no change in factory quotes of springs or hoggets, with Kildare Chilling continuing to quote €7.20+10c/kg quality assurance for hoggets, while the two ICMs and Dawn Ballyhaunais continued on €7.05+10c/kg QA. On the spring lamb side, it was as you were as all four plants stuck to a quote of €7.90+10c/kg QA. The fact that this year’s crop of early lamb has found the going far tougher than expected has not gone unnoticed by those in the trade.

Stephen Hannon of the Aurivo mart group in the North West described the current trade for spring lambs as “disappointing”, recording a top price of only €160/hd for 43-44kgs.

“Those prices do nothing for the confidence of lads who were out at Christmas lambing. They are asking questions,” said Hannon.

David Quinn of Carnew Mart in Wicklow made the same point, adding that those currently selling springs are making “no more money than those who sold their later born lambs in the back end of last year, and no meal bill”.

Although both quotes for hoggets and springs remained unchanged on our price table, quotes for cull ewes did move at one of the plants on the table, but in the wrong direction.

While the two ICM plants continued to quote €3.80/kg for culls, Dawn dropped their cull quote by 10c/kg to €3.70/kg, thus bringing them in line with Kildare.

Following my reporting last week that Australian sheep producers were targeting the UK market with upwards of 25,000 tonnes of tariff-free product later this year, I was contacted by an Irish sheep farmer with close ties and detailed knowledge of the sheep industry down under.

While this man did not doubt that Australian sheep meat production was increasing, he suspected the 25,000 tonne figure included the 13,335 tonnes agreed as the UK’s share of the original 19,186 tonne quota agreed between the EU and Australia prior to Brexit.

He also wondered what type and quality of lamb would be coming from Australia and into which end of the British market it might go.

Would, for example, cheaper sheep meats form a large part of any consignments arriving into Britain and might these be targeted at the ethnic market?

Other issues raised in relation to sheep meat imports, not only into the UK but into Europe as a whole, be they of Australian or New Zealand origin, concerned spiralling shipping costs.

On that basis alone, there has to be some level of uncertainty as to whether we will see huge volumes of southern hemisphere lamb in Europe this autumn.

Sheep Marts

Ennis

The story here yesterday was of reduced numbers and a largely unchanged trade. On the spring lamb side, top calls included seven lambs at 50kg averaging €175/hd, while 46kg springs sold to €171/hd.

Among the hoggets, the 50-55kg type sold from €158-167/hd, while among the cull ewes, the general run saw prices from €170-200/hd with a top call of €210/hd for three ewes averaging 100kg/hd. On the breeding side, ewes with twin lambs at foot averaged from €240-262/unit.

Blessington

Trade was steady apart from the one exception being spring lambs, as demand did not meet expectations, with prices ranging from €140-154/hd or 100-114/hd over the €/kg. Heavy hoggets sold from €162-170/hd with factory types making from €152-170/hd. Heavy cull ewes averaged from €176-256/hd, with feeding ewes making from €88-170/hd.

Mountbellew

Reduced numbers and increased demand here combined to underpin both the hogget and spring lamb trade. Sample prices on the hogget side included ten 59.5kg ewes at €167/hd, with nine 51kg ewes averaging €160/hd, while three 56kg withers averaged €167/hd.

Among the lighter hoggets, three at 36kg made €115/hd, with six at 37.3kg averaging €118/hd. Among the springs were 11 at 44kg that sold for €145/hd, three at 47kg made €153/hd, while six at 54kg made €165/hd, as did 12 at 46.5kg.

Good demand for fleshed ewes saw stags sell from €100-240/hd. A strong trade for ewes with lambs at foot saw ewes with twins sell from €240-298/unit.

Headford

A bigger sale saw spring lambs hitting €3.57/kg while among the ewe hoggets, the top call was €128/hd or €2.97/kg for 43kg. Good demand for cull ewes saw a top of €200/hd achieved in the case of a batch averaging 112kg.

Ballymote

While this was a big sale, Stephen Hannon described the current trade for spring lambs as “disappointing”, recording a top of only €160/hd for 43-44kg.

Trade for hoggets was steady, with the majority selling from €165-170/hd and a top of €180/hd recorded for 50kg. With a lot of culls on show, Hannon noted a “wobble” in their trade, which he put down to the bigger percentage of middling quality. But once the weight and the quality was good enough, €200-250/hd was registered.

Carnew

Spring lamb numbers eased back here last week with the 40kg lamb selling from €140-152/hd, while your 47kg lamb topped out at €170/hd. Commenting on the trade for springs, David Quinn said those selling springs currently are making no more than those who sold their later born lambs in the back end of last year “and no meal bill”.

The heavy hogget was also easier with Quinn noting that “your 53-60kg hogget, which had been selling from €170-173/hd, was back to €167-169/hd”. Prices for cull ewes held with your 90kg+ cull selling from €200-250/hd, with a top call of €295 also recorded.