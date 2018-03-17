Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 17 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Gallery: Sheep trade in Leitrim

Lot Number 107 Quantity 15 Weight 38.5K Price €96.50 Photo Brian Farrell
Lot Number 107 Quantity 15 Weight 38.5K Price €96.50 Photo Brian Farrell

Check out the recent trade for sheep in Manorhamilton, where our photographer caught all the action - both in the ring and around it.

Lot Number 85 Quantity 10 Weight 42.5K Price €106 Photo Brian Farrell
Lot Number 85 Quantity 10 Weight 42.5K Price €106 Photo Brian Farrell
Photo Brian Farrell
Photo Brian Farrell
Lot Number 112 Quantity 3 Price €105 Photo Brian Farrell
Lot Number 112 Quantity 3 Price €105 Photo Brian Farrell

Also Read

Sheep night at Manorhamilton Photo Brian Farrell
Sheep night at Manorhamilton Photo Brian Farrell
Lot Number 117 Quantity 3 Ewe Lambs Weight 53K Price €143 Photo Brian Farrell
Lot Number 117 Quantity 3 Ewe Lambs Weight 53K Price €143 Photo Brian Farrell
Photo Brian Farrell
Photo Brian Farrell
Lot Number 267 Quantity 10 Ewe Lambs Weight 49K Price €139 Photo Brian Farrell
Lot Number 267 Quantity 10 Ewe Lambs Weight 49K Price €139 Photo Brian Farrell
Lot Number 207K Quantity 20 Hogget Ewes Weight 42K Price€102 Photo Brian Farrell
Lot Number 207K Quantity 20 Hogget Ewes Weight 42K Price€102 Photo Brian Farrell
Michael McMorrow from Dowry has special elevation for his wheelchair at Manorhamilton Mart Photo Brian Farrell
Michael McMorrow from Dowry has special elevation for his wheelchair at Manorhamilton Mart Photo Brian Farrell
Lot Number 207K Quantity 20 Hogget Ewes Weight 42K Price€102 Photo Brian Farrell
Lot Number 207K Quantity 20 Hogget Ewes Weight 42K Price€102 Photo Brian Farrell

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

The Kavanagh family from Drumphea Co Carlow, move sheep from fields into shelter ahead of the arrival of storm Emma. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Water supply vitally important for pregnant ewes
The scene on John Fagan's farm in Westmeath during Storm Emma

How to mentally and physically get over the recent bad weather
Philip Higgins

Expanding enterprise: How this Sligo farmer has more than doubled his flock...
Around two-and-a-half million ewes will be lambing on 30,000 farms over the coming weeks

Schmallenberg virus appears to have spread further north in Ireland in 2017...
Factories are looking for lamb supplies at this stage

'Base price of €7/kg needed to cover rising sheep sector costs'
A

New ram has come up trumps with his first progeny
There are 'significant' but as of yet unrealised market opportunities for hill sheep farmers say Teagasc. Photo: Brian Joyce

How supplying niche markets could help safeguard the future of hill sheep...


Top Stories

The Rickie Healy Project fundraiser

Mart's fundraiser for charity is rearing to go - 50 premium cattle up for...

Light years ahead - Installing LED lighting has cut energy bills by 60pc on one...
Dairy Farmer Jim Scully pictured beside Dublin Airport near to where his farm is.

Farming under Dublin airport's new flight path 'the buildings vibrate and it's...
Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming. Photo: David Conachy

Darragh McCullough: Why don't farmers use credit unions?

'There's a job for every horse - you just have to listen to them' - Former...
A stunning aerial photo of snow-covered Wicklow Photo: Jerry Kennelly Live

'Son of the Beast' to blast country with Arctic temperatures of -5C for St...
Martin Keenan was acquitted of the murder of a burglar when he used the Defence and Dwelling Act in his defence. Picture: Collins

Paul Williams: Acquittal of man charged with murdering intruder...