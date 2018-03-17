Gallery: Sheep trade in Leitrim

FarmIreland.ie

Check out the recent trade for sheep in Manorhamilton, where our photographer caught all the action - both in the ring and around it.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/sheep/sheep-trade/gallery-sheep-trade-in-leitrim-36715444.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36715445.ece/5b6be/AUTOCROP/h342/Manorhamilton%20Mart56.jpg