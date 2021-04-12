Farming

Farming

Further boost to sheep trade as new export demand for ewes emerges

Declan O'Brien

The emergence of an export trade for ewes has added fuel to an already ‘on fire’ trade for sheep.  

Base prices for spring lamb and hoggets are already at record levels, with factories paying up to €8/kg plus bonuses for hoggets. The base price for spring lamb has hit €8.50/kg.

