Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Festival of joy for farmers as Eid demand drives lamb price rises of up to 20c/kg

Factories

These 40 ram lambs, averaging 35kg, sold for €83 a head at Dowra mart. Photo: Brian Farrell Expand
Sheep pen at Dowra Mart Expand
This mixed pen of 25 ewe and ram lambs, averaging 40.5kg, sold for €108.50 apiece at Dowra Mart Expand

Close

These 40 ram lambs, averaging 35kg, sold for €83 a head at Dowra mart. Photo: Brian Farrell

These 40 ram lambs, averaging 35kg, sold for €83 a head at Dowra mart. Photo: Brian Farrell

Brian Farrell

Sheep pen at Dowra Mart

Sheep pen at Dowra Mart

Brian Farrell

This mixed pen of 25 ewe and ram lambs, averaging 40.5kg, sold for €108.50 apiece at Dowra Mart

This mixed pen of 25 ewe and ram lambs, averaging 40.5kg, sold for €108.50 apiece at Dowra Mart

Brian Farrell

/

These 40 ram lambs, averaging 35kg, sold for €83 a head at Dowra mart. Photo: Brian Farrell

Martin Coughlan

Prices are on the rise, with factories yesterday digging deeper into their cheque books to guarantee supplies ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

When it comes to lamb, Dawn Ballyhaunis are the biggest movers, up 20c/kg to €5.50+10c/kg quality assurance.

Like the late Jack Charlton's soccer philosophy of launch it high and long into the opposition box and see what happens, Dawn seem intent on shaking up the opposition.