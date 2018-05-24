Factories: Spring lamb faces factory price crunch

Early this week saw all factories attempt to crunch spring lamb prices as they dropped their official quotes by 10-20c/kg. The short story is that lamb is now being quoted at €6.60-6.80/kg, while Dawn and the two ICM plants are the only plants officially quoting for hoggets.

On the positive side, Dawn and the two ICMs left their base quotes for hoggets unchanged from last week at €6.00/kg. Also positive is the fact that all the plants with an interest in cull ewes left their quoted prices at €3/kg - apart from the €3.10/kg available at Kepak Athleague.

The top quote on our table for new-season lamb comes from Kildare Chilling at €6.80+10c/kg bonus, followed by Moyvalley Meats and Kepak Athleague on €6.80/kg. Next up are the two ICMs on €6.60+10c/kg bonus, with Dawn Ballyhaunis tagging along at the bottom of the ladder at €6.60/kg. While numbers of hoggets are dwindling, they have not left the stage as evidenced by the fact that both the ICMs and Dawn quote €6.00/kg for them.

IFA national sheep chairman Sean Dennehy said that factories are paying €6.50/kg for top quality hoggets, up to 23kg. He said there are a few more spring lambs out this week with factories paying €7.00/kg. Mr Dennehy described the ewe trade as steady, with €3.00/kg generally available and top prices up to €3.30/kg.