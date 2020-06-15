Factories slash lamb prices by up to 30c/kg

After several weeks of gradual price pulls, last weekend saw a return to more normal factory service, with prices for lamb slashed by 10-30c/kg.

The main culprit is the ICM group, who drop their quote by 30c/kg to €5.40+10c/kg QA. Kildare Chilling cut 10c/kg to €5.60+10c/kg QA. And the word from Kildare is that there may be further downward pressure on their lamb quote from today.

Having being off our table for a number of weeks, Kepak Athleague are back with an offering of €5.55+15c/kg QA and €2.50/kg for cull ewes.

The two ICM plants stay on €2.50/kg for culls, while Kildare up their quote by 10c/kg to €2.60+10c/kg QA.

Kildare were the only plant willing to go on record for a hogget quote, continuing on €4.90+10c/kg QA.

Dawn Ballyhaunis were unable to offer any official quotes yesterday.

ICM's welcome decision to raise their weight cut-off point for lamb to 21kg two weeks ago now appears to be a case of the Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away - they now lead the race to the bottom of the barrel on lamb price.

Sean McNamara of ICSA tells me that prices on the ground for lamb are €5.75-5.80/kg depending on quality and bonuses, with some local wholesalers paying up to €5.90/kg.

He was adamant that strong farmer resistance over the weekend had helped steady the ship and had forced some agents into upping their initial offers by up to 20c/kg.

At over $3 billion in 2018, China is the world's largest importer of wool. The next biggest biggest importers are India at just $364m and Italy at $296m.

On the exporting side Australia is the biggest player, valued at $2.99 billion in 2018, followed by South Africa at $429m and New Zealand at $421m.

My point is that wool is far from valueless, yet Irish sheep farmers can today not expect to get more than 15c/kg for their freshly shorn product.

In the consumer-driven world we live, in the mass production model now sees clothes relatively cheap to buy, like food.

And the biggest exporters of clothes are China at 31.3pc and the EU at 28.4pc.

While I agree with Mr McNamara that China operates "a cheap labour and cheaper raw materials production policy" for its industries, the EU countries' 28.4pc share of the world's clothing market comes from a bloc where consumers are sensitive about everything from the environment to human rights.

Abused

So what are the rewards for Irish sheep farmers' labours?

And why are they being forced to take Third-World prices for a product that is natural and environmentally sustainable from an industry that's worth billions?

I was surprised that the Minister for Agriculture decided that only the beef sector deserved compensation due to the Covid crisis.

Those on the ground won't need reminding that on Monday, March 30 factories collapsed their prices for lambs and hogget by 60c/kg as a direct result of the coronavirus.

Marts

Roscommon

Numbers were similar to the previous week for this assembly sale.

On the spring lamb side, 50.8kgs achieved €125/hd, 47.3kgs made €124/hd and a selection of lambs from 47.7-51.3/kg saw €122/hd. Cast ewes sold for €77-110/hd.

Carnew

There was an entry of over 1,000 sheep here with the trade reported as good for all types, with heavier lambs making up to €120/hd (fifteen averaging 52kgs) with prices for heavy cull ewes ranging from €115-135/hd.

Other prices of note among the lambs included sixteen at 46kg that sold for €118/hd, and twenty-five at 44kg that averaged €115/hd.

A selection of lighter lots saw 30-33kgs sell from €75-81/hd. Cull ewes suitable for further feeding sold from €40-85/hd, while ewes with lambs at foot made €170-200/hd.

Baltinglass

Prices in the 45-48kg section averaged €110-115/hd as the action returned here, with 40-45kg lambs averaging €91-110/hd. In the 30-40kg weight division prices ranged from €70-91/hd. Fat ewes sold up to €120/hd. A full clearance of all sheep was affected.

Mountbellew

Larger numbers saw lambs meeting weaker trade. Nine lambs weighing 44kg averaged €114/hd; ten 41kg lambs sold for €102/hd, while seventeen 37kgs averaged €94/hd.

Stag ewes were a good trade with averages up around €10/hd.

There was also an improved trade for ewes with lambs at foot. Ewes with singles sold from €170-200/hd, while those with twins averaged €180-286/hd.

Second-crop crossbred ewes sold for €130-142/hd.

Athenry

An average size sale here yesterday saw lambs in the 43-46kg weight bracket sell from €110-114/hd, with heavier types from 50-56kgs averaging €115-126/hd.

Cull ewes sold from €75-120/hd. On the breeding side ewes with lambs at foot made up to €150/hd.

Raphoe

Yesterday's sale here saw around 1,000 sheep overall go under the hammer.

Prices on the lamb side saw 44-46kgs average around the €112-115/hd mark, with 50kg lambs variously selling from €114-120/hd with the tops making up to €125/hd. In the lighter division 32-34kg lambs sold from €75-84/hd, while a batch at 27kgs averaged €68/hd.

Kilkenny

Numbers remained steady here yesterday with prices also continuing on an even keel. 47-48Kkg lambs sold from €120-128/kg, while the lighter factory-type lamb made from €110-117/hd. Cull ewes saw a top call of €130/hd.