Premium

Factories slash lamb prices by up to 30c/kg

Factories

A ram at Raphoe Mart Photo: Clive Wasson Expand

Close

Clive Wasson

Martin Coughlan

After several weeks of gradual price pulls, last weekend saw a return to more normal factory service, with prices for lamb slashed by 10-30c/kg.

The main culprit is the ICM group, who drop their quote by 30c/kg to €5.40+10c/kg QA. Kildare Chilling cut 10c/kg to €5.60+10c/kg QA. And the word from Kildare is that there may be further downward pressure on their lamb quote from today.

Having being off our table for a number of weeks, Kepak Athleague are back with an offering of €5.55+15c/kg QA and €2.50/kg for cull ewes.